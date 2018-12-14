



The Jaffa Super 6s Championships return this weekend as 16 teams go head-to-head in the battle to qualify for the finals.





Expect the action to be fast, frenetic and full of goals as the men’s and women’s Premier Divisions get underway, with the top four teams from each qualifying for the Jaffa Super 6s Finals at the Copper Box Arena on Sunday 27 January.



Reigning men’s champions East Grinstead are looking to secure their tenth title in 11 years but face stiff competition from last year’s beaten finalists Team Bath Buccaneers as well as Canterbury, Holcombe, Sevenoaks, Wimbledon, Brooklands MU, Surbiton and Hampstead & Westminster.



In the women’s competition Bowdon Hightown are also looking to successfully defend their title, facing Buckingham in their first game while also needing to overcome Beeston, Clifton Robinsons, Canterbury, East Grinstead, Holcombe, Leicester and Slough.



This weekend’s men’s fixtures will be held at Bromsgrove School, with the women’s taking place at the Phoenix Sport & Leisure Centre in Telford. The venues will then be swapped for the second round of matches on the 5-6 January.



Click here for more information on the Jaffa Super 6s Championships.



Click here to follow the action as it unfolds.



England Hockey Board Media release