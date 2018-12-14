By Mohammad Yousuf Anjum





LAHORE: Pakistan Hockey Federation president Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has ordered an investigation into the Hockey World Cup debacle where the national team wasn’t able to bag any victories.





Pakistan, placed in group D, lost 1-0 to Germany, drew 1-1 against Malaysia and then lost 5-1 to the Netherlands, but still qualified for the cross-over match against Belgium.



However, a 5-0 humiliation in the pre-quarter-final at the hands of the Belgian team ended the tournament for the Pakistan team.



The investigating commission put in place by the PHF president will prepare a performance report of the team in the World Cup, and it will also report on the downfall of hockey in general.



The four-man commission will be led by Olympian Rasheed Junior, whereas Manzoorul Hasan Senior, Shahid Ali Khan and Majid Basheer will assist him.



Basheer will also serve as the legal advisor and the secretary of the commission.



The commission will complete its report in 15 days and Khokhar has given the commission complete authority to prepare the report.



Give Abbas authority in PHF: former goalie Akbar



Former Pakistan goalkeeper Salman Akbar has said that penalty-corner specialist Sohail Abbas should be given a place in the PHF.



He told The Express Tribune that former Olympians have destroyed hockey in the country due to politics.



Akbar said that Abbas is the ideal candidate to become the PHF secretary since he knows the requirements of modern and domestic hockey.



He also named Touqeer Dar as the other competent person to be given the reins of hockey in order to stop the national game’s downward spiral.



