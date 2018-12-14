By Jugjet Singh



BHUBANESAR: Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal is not worried about Malaysia's performance in the World Cup, and said there is no reason to push the panic button.





Malaysia finished fourth in Group D, and were eliminated from the playoff stage together with Spain, South Africa and Ireland.



"When the groupings were released, we already knew it was going to be tough to make inroads against Netherlands and Germany. That's why coach Roelant (Oltmans) kept saying we are in a Group of Death.



"And now, even though we finished 15th out of 16 teams, I can still see the positive side of this team and I am sure they will perform in the Olympic qualifiers.



"Granted that they should not have lost 7-0 to Netherlands. The players should have fought harder for every ball.



"But there was some progress in the match against Pakistan and we were unlucky not to score more goals, especially the last penalty corner.



"The match against Germany saw our players put up a gallant fight after being 3-0 down, and were unlucky not to have scored their last penalty corner and were punished in a counter-attack by the Germans instead.



"I believe the champions in India will come from Malaysia’s group," said Subahan.



So what is next for the Malaysia?



"I have spoken with Oltmans and we plan to send the team to Europe next year before the Olympic Qualifier (in Kuala Lumpur) in April.



"Germany and Netherlands are preferred opponents to make the team stronger as we might yet again face teams from Europe in the second Olympic Qualifier in November," said Subahan.



The MHC and their technical director Terry Walsh received brick-bats as well as suggestions on how to improve their players before the Olympic Qualifier.



"I don’t know why people are worried as I myself am not worried. I am confident we will eventually play good hockey and qualify for the 2020 Olympics. Just give Oltmans more time.



"It is easy for some to comment but as far as I remember those who commented also never won any major international medals as well, and they too have failed many times during their playing days.



"So let’s not forget that and give our boys the support they need and be fair to them and we will make it in April.



"And like I have said many times, if we don’t qualify for the Olympics, I will take full responsibility and resign,” he added.



New Straits Times