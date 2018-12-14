

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Belgium and the Netherlands joined England and Australia in the final four of the World Cup in India with close-run 2-1 wins over Germany and India, respectively.





Belgium’s Red Lions claimed a hard-earned 2-1 triumph over Germany to secure a first World Cup semi-final appearance in their history.



Reflecting on the win, Waterloo Ducks man Simon Gougnard was thrilled about the result, but indicated that the team’s focus had already switched to Saturday’s semi-final against England.



“We had to fight really hard”, said Gougnard. “We are really happy but now we have to refocus and reboot and we’re looking forward to play the next game against England.



“The English team has some really quality players on the ball. A really physical team so we’re going to have to bring our ‘A’ game if we want to be able to contest with them. We will have to analyse them on video and come back with a really good plan if we want to win.”



Germany were the first team to make a mark on the scoreboard a minute before the end of the first quarter through midfielder Dieter Linnekogel, who drilled a low, powerful shot through the legs of Vincent Vanasch after being expertly found by Tom Grambusch’s searching pass from the right.



The Red Lions pulled level three minutes into the second period, with Alexander Hendrickx scoring his fifth goal of the competition with a perfectly executed penalty corner drag-flick. It was no more than Belgium deserved, who were thwarted on numerous occasions thanks to some terrific goalkeeping from Germany’s Tobias Walter.



The high-paced action continued throughout the third and fourth quarters, with the defensive lines of both teams excelling before Belgium made what proved to be the decisive breakthrough ten minutes from the end.



Shot-stopper Walter produced another fine save to deny Belgium captain Thomas Briels, but could do little about the follow-up, with Tom Boon brilliantly spinning to slide the ball under the outstretched leg of the Germany goalkeeper.



The Netherlands followed up with a big battling win over the hosts India in front of a buzzing home crowd with Mink van der Weerden ultimately scoring the winning goal.



The Oranje-Rood man said afterwards: “It’s been an exciting game to look at, I guess. It’s been going up and down. We didn’t get the control we really wanted, I think.



“It’s hard playing India. They were really creative and fast and sometimes a bit unpredictable, which is one of their strengths. But I think we did well. It’s been a pleasure to be on the field. The crowd was crazy. It’s been impressive and it’s been a lot of fun playing this game.”



Akashdeep Singh opened the scoring before Thierry Brinkman’s brilliant touch made it 1-1. The two teams could not be separated in the second and third quarters, although both teams had their chances.



Van der Weerden saw a string of penalty corner opportunities wasted, while Akashdeep fired high over the Dutch goal with a backhand strike.



When the Netherlands had a goal ruled out by a smart Indian video referral early in the fourth quarter, it seemed that it was not going to be their day.



However, a poor tackle from Chinglensana Kangujam outside of the Indian circle resulted in a penalty corner, and the Dutch made no mistake from the opportunity as Mink van der Weerden slammed a low effort into the net.



They go through to the semi-finals on Saturday with Friday the first rest day of the competition.



Euro Hockey League media release