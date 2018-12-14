By Jugjet Singh



BHUBANESWAR: Belgium played a super defensive match to beat Germany 2-1 in the quarter-finals of the World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium here on Thursday.





They will now play England in the semi-finals on Saturday.



Dieter Linnekogel (14th) gave the Germans an early lead, but Alexander Hendrickx (18th) equalised four minutes later off their third consecutive penalty corner.



Tom Boon then gave them some breathing space with a 50th minute field goal, and even though Germany removed their goalkeeper six minutes from time to press with 11 men, they still failed to break Belgium's determination to play in the semi-finals.



Belgium won a total of nine penalty corners, but never gave away any to Germany.



Loick Luypaert, 209 caps, said their defensive wall won them the match.



"We didn't give away much in this match as our defenders did their job well.



"That itself tells out story. Now, we will face England in the semi-finals, and I expect a very tough encounter, but we will prevail again," said the Olympian.



New Straits Times