



After the first weekend`s series of indoor games Inverleith have opened up a six point cushion at the top of the men`s table, meanwhile Dundee Wanderers are top of the women`s, but only a point ahead of Tayside rivals Grove Menzieshill – although both leaders have played a game more than most of their rivals.





The men`s league has a bizarre appearance about it – Inverleith are top with nine points, Kelburne pointless at the bottom, and the other six teams all sit on three points, separated only by goal difference.



On paper Inverleith improved as the day went on last weekend, they started with two goals against Grange, then eight scored in the Clydesdale match, and finally 16 against Kelburne. The chief architects of the champions` success were Stephen Dick, Patrick Christie and Stuart Hatton who combined to score the lion`s share of the goals.



Only two games this weekend for Stuart Neave`s charges, they open against newcomers Dunfermline Carnegie, then take on Dundee Wanderers. Inverleth must be favourites to see off the Fifers, but Wanderers might pose a sterner test.



The Taysiders were on the wrong end of an upset last weekend when they went down 3-2 to Dunferlmine – although missing twice from the spot certainly did not help their cause. But they recovered sufficiently to see off the Wildcats having come back from a two goal deficit at half-time. However, if the Dundonians play to their potential, then Stuart Neave`s men will know they have been in a contest.



Earlier in the day Wanderers will face a Grange side that held champions Inverleith to a narrow 2-1 victory.



So what of the challenge from Grove Menzieshill, it foundered somewhat against Wildcats in their first outing last weekend. But there is too much indoor talent in the Grove Menzieshill ranks to be deterred by a single lapse – the likes of Jamie and Cameron Golden, Aidan McQuade, Paul Martin along with Ben Cromar and Olly James, and the evergreen Ross McPherson. The former champions will be aiming to progress up the table with victories over Clydesdale and Kelburne.



This weekend could decide if Western Wildcats will mount a serious challenge for honours this season. On Saturday they have three matches against bottom side Kelburne, Clydesdale and Dunfermline – nine points here would certainly raise their profile.



The way they were always in the lead against Grove Menzieshill demonstrated their resolve and there is plenty of scoring talent in Joe and Andrew McConnell, Fraser Moran, Rob Harwood along with Adam McKenzie.



Elsewhere Clydesdale and Grange have yet to show if they will make a serious impact on this season`s competition – both have three matches this Saturday.



Newly promoted Dunfermline made an immediate noise with their 3-2 victory over Wanderers, but whether they have the staying power will be seen in their games against Inverleith, Grange and Wildcats this week.



In the women`s competition former champions Dundee Wanderers stole a march on current champions Clydesdale Western after winning the head to head 6-3 last weekend.



After three games Wanderers have seven points, but that is only one point ahead of Tayside rivals Grove Menzieshill who still have a game in hand. And the two sides meet in the third last game on Sunday.



This could be an intriguing tussle, especially as Wanderers will be without two key players, Charlotte Watson and Emily Dark are down south this weekend on GBEDP duty. That might just give Chris Anderson`s Grove Menzieshill the upper hand on the day, and on a positive note their penalty corner expert Sam Sangster has already recorded two hat-tricks, Vikki Bunce would appear to have returned to the court, along with Jamie Lyon who picked up a few goals from open play.



Earlier in the day Wanderers take on Watsonians while Grove Menzieshill are up against Edinburgh CALA.



Western, under coach Wendy Justice, will be anxious to make up some lost ground and pick up the available six points against Grange and Edinburgh University. The latter may not be such a pushover, they are unbeaten while Ella Watt and Bridie Marlow are their top scorers.



Perhaps the team of the day last weekend was Hillhead, they held both Western and Wanderers to a draw with Wendy Andrews providing late goals to secure a point on each occasion. The Glasgow side could progress further up the table if they can secure more points from their three outings against Edinburgh University, Grange and Edinburgh CALA on Sunday.



Watsonians could also add to their single point so far against CALA and Grange, although their first game against Wanderers may be a bridge too far.



