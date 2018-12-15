By BRIAN YONGA





Telkom's Barbara Simiyu (blue) in action against GRA in the final of the Africa Cup for Club Championship on January 27, 2018 at the at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium in Accra, Ghana. PHOTO | BRIAN OTWAL | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Abuja comes alive on Saturday as the 2018 Africa Cup for Club Hockey Championship bullies off in the West African state of Nigeria.





A total of 12 clubs from four countries will be in action as the chase for the continent's top honours, which will run till December 22, commences at the Abuja National Stadium.



The annual tourney brings together champions of various hockey leagues in respective countries as well as runners up for both men and women.



The competition, which is now in its 30th edition, returns to Nigeria for a fourth time.



Kenya will be represented in the women’s competition by nine- time winners Telkom and debutantes United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Spartans.



The country will once again not have a representative in the men’s event after last season’s domestic league winners Kenya Police and runners-up Butali Sugar Warriors once again opted out due to various reasons.



The competition has over the years been dominated by Egyptian Clubs (24-time record winners El Sharkia and last year’s runners up Eastern Company) in the men’s category, with Kenya’s Telkom dominating the women’s category with nine titles including five in a row.



The men’s category will see six clubs from three countries notably favourites and reigning champions Sharkia and Eastern Company club, Ghana Revenue Hockey club (GRA) and Exchequers and the Nigerian duo of Kada Stars and Niger Flickers.



Telkom and Spartans will be joined in the women’s event by defending champions GRA and Ghana Police as well as home sides Kada Queens and Delta Queens.



The competition will be played in a round robin format with the top two teams meeting in the final next Saturday.



Kenyan clubs will be in action in Saturday’s opening fixtures as they look for winning starts.



Telkom, who relinquished their title after a 1-0 loss to GRA in the 2017 final in Accra, open their account against last year’s bronze medallists Ghana Police, while the Spartans make their bow in the tourney with a clash against Delta Queens.



Telkom and Ghana Police know each other all too well having played thrice, with two of those meetings ending in draws. Telkom beat Police 3-2 on post-match penalties during the 2015 final in Lusaka, Zamiba.



Their clash at the last edition of the tourney ended in a 1-1 draw and Telkom coach Jos Openda expects another close encounter.



“This is a tough opening encounter against a top side. We have the experience needed to beat them and I know we will carry the day,” the coach said.



Spartans will fancy their chances of getting three points against the hosts and their coach Willis Okeyo wants them to make a mark.



“We are here not just to add the numbers but to show that we can also mix it with the bug guns in Africa,” Okeyo said.



Saturday's Fixtures



Women: Kada Queens (Nigeria) v GRA (Ghana) – 9.30am, Delta Queens (Nigeria) v USIU Spartans (Kenya) – 11.15am, Ghana Police v Telkom (Kenya) – 1pm



Men: Niger Flickers (Nigeria) v Sharkia (Egypt) – 2.45pm, Kada Stars (Nigeria) v Exchequers (Ghana) – 4pm



Daily Nation