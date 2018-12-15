

Adam Dixon and George Pinner at the Odisha Men's Hockey World Cup



England's Adam Dixon is aiming to make the World Cup final this weekend - having experienced heartache at the semi final stage in both 2010 and 2014.





Dixon has played a key role in the 2018 event in Bhubaneswar, and if he lines up in both of our remaining games, only Barry Middleton will have played more matches for England at World Cup finals.



His previous tournaments in Delhi and The Hague proved bittersweet, finishing fourth on both occasions.



Speaking to BBC World Service he said, "I've missed out twice in semi finals now, finishing fourth both times, so I know how it feels and there are some scars there!



"It would be the icing on the cake for me and I truly believe we have a team capable of going through."



Having drawn and lost in their first two games, Dixon and his teammates have beaten Ireland, New Zealand and Argentina to very much grow into an impressive run of form.



He said, "We've grown steadily in the tournament and I still feel like we've got more to give.



"In the past Argentina have given us good games in important matches, so it was refreshing to have young players in the squad with no history against them. The young players have come in brimming with confidence which is inspiring and great to see. As one of the older guys I should probably be the one doing it!"



Danny Kerry's side now face world number three Belgium at 10:30am on Saturday, and Adam is ready for the challenge ahead.



He said, "We'll be doing our homework on Belgium but if we can go out and play on the front foot I think we'll be in a great position.



"We try to keep the focus on us, if we control the ball and dictate they have to worry about us. We'll have a close eye on them but we want to look after ourselves and control the momentum."



The game is live on BT Sport in the UK, with live updates on the @EnglandHockey Twitter feed. Highlights will later be on the BBC Sport website and FIH YouTube channel.



England Hockey Board Media release