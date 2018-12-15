

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Wimbledon man Phil Roper and HC Oranje-Rood’s Thomas Briels are both hungry for a World Cup final spot as they face off against each other in Saturday’s semi-final.





England have grown through the tournament, bouncing back from a draw with China and a loss to Australia to beat Ireland, New Zealand and Argentina to reach the final four.



“It feels amazing to be in the semi-finals of the World Cup,” Roper said ahead of the semi. “We’ve enjoyed improving and seeing positive results as we have progressed through the tournament. Belgium are a very talented team, with some great players, but we are confident and have a lot of momentum behind us, and we want to keep that going, and see where it leads us!”



They are seeking their first World Cup medal since their silver in 1986 and they are gunning for a strong finish following two misses in 2010 and 2014 when they finished fourth.



Standing in their way is a very dangerous Belgian side, the current Olympic silver medalists who have already surpassed their best ever performance in a World Cup.



They advanced from their group with wins over Canada and South Africa and a draw against India before beating Pakistan 5-0 in the crossovers and Germany 2-1 in the quarters with Alexander Hendrickx netting five times.



For their part, Briels said: “We are very happy to reach the semi-final after a great team performance against Germany but we are not yet satisfied. We will need another big performance against England to reach the final. They are playing very well and they will be ready for the challenge.”



The second semi-final features the reigning champions Australia up against the Netherlands. Looking ahead to the semi-final, Dutch coach Max Caldas said: “We worked hard to get to this point. Tomorrow brings a new challenge.



“After playing the home-team in a fantastic atmosphere, we’re now preparing to play the reigning champions and number one in the world rankings. We are looking forward to that.”



Euro Hockey League media release