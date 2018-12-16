

The Ireland women's hockey team are named RTÉ Sport Team of the Year



The Irish women's hockey team have been named RTÉ Sport Team of the Year in a public vote.





Graham Shaw's team entered this year's World Cup finals in England, ranked the 15th highest of the 16 entrants.



Over the course of a dramatic fortnight, they captured the imagination of the nation, culminating in a tense semi-final meeting with Spain.



The Irish team held their nerve to beat Spain 3-2 in a penalty shootout, becoming the first senior Irish team to reach a World Cup final.



They were only the amateur team in the tournament and fell short against a world class Netherlands side in the final.



Forward Deirdre Duke recalled the buzz that built around the team as they progressed in the tournament, when speaking to RTÉ Sport earlier.



"It seemed to snowball a little bit. Once we played India in the second game, and after that, based on other results in our group, we qualified for our quarter-finals, was when it really got going for us.



"We didn't really realise what was going on at home, I think we still don't really realise. It's pretty special. It's strange for us because it's something we never experienced before, that kind of exposure and recognition."



The team received a heroes welcome when they returned on 6 August.



"When we came out the back door after the quarter-final and semi-final and there were almost 500 Irish supporters standing there singing Ole Ole. It was amazing to be a part of it."



RTE