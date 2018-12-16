



The Green Army have won the coveted RTE Team of the Year award following a public vote and head coach Graham Shaw was announced as RTE Manager of the Year. The awards come as deserved recognition for the history-making silver medallists from the summer's World Cup in London. Ayeisha McFerran was nominated for the prestigious Sportsperson of the Year but narrowly missed out to World Rugby Player of the Year Jonny Sexton.





Speaking about the achievement, Shaw said "This is a huge moment for our sport. We've got a special group of people involved in the team who train really hard and work really hard for each other. This was our first World Cup and to show the level of composure and togetherness that the team did is something I'm very very proud of".







Irish Hockey Association media release