East Grinstead and Slough are both unbeaten at the top of the early table after an action-packed day one of the Jaffa Super 6s Women’s Premier Division at the Phoenix Sport and Leisure Centre in Telford.





Sophie Bray scored four goals as East Grinstead made a great start to the tournament, scoring three in a 4-1 win over Canterbury before adding another as they beat Holcombe 5-1 in the final match of the day which saw Elsie Nix score twice.



Slough started their day with a 4-2 win over Beeston, and went on to beat Canterbury 5-3. Sarah Parkinson-Mills ended the day with three goals, while Mel Ball scored twice against Canterbury.



The day began with Leicester edging to a 3-2 win over Bowdon Hightown, but they were to lose out to Holcombe 4-2 later in the afternoon, while Bowdon Hightown returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Buckingham.



And in other action, Buckingham beat Clifton Robinsons 6-1 with Abbie Brant scoring twice, while Clifton Robinsons bounced back to winning ways to beat Beeston 3-2.



England Hockey Board Media release