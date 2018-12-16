There were goals galore at day one of the Jaffa Super 6s Men’s Premier Division at Bromsgrove School in Worcestershire, with both Hampstead and Westminster and Sevenoaks going unbeaten.





The London side top the table on goal difference following a 6-2 win over Surbiton followed by a whopping 10-0 win over Brooklands MU.



Kei Kaeppeler scored four on Saturday, while Anton Pohling added three and another four Hampstead & Westminster players scored twice each.



Sevenoaks are level on league points even though they didn’t find the net as many times. They overcame a 3-1 deficit at half time to win 5-3 against Team Bath Buccaneers, and then scraped a late winner in a 5-4 win over Holcombe in the day’s last match.



Holcombe’s Nick Bandurak is top of the scoring table with six goals, having scored in both their loss to Sevenoaks as well as a 5-2 win over Canterbury.



Surbiton bounced back from their loss to Hampstead and Westminster in emphatic style with a 10-5 victory over Wimbledon, while Canterbury were 6-2 winners over East Grinstead following their loss to Holcombe earlier in the day.



The day had begun with Brooklands MU winning 8-2 over Team Bath Buccaneers, while the day’s other match saw Wimbledon and East Grinstead battle out a 3-3 draw.



England Hockey Board Media release