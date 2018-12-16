By SAIFUL AFFENDY SAPRAN



KUALA LUMPUR: After winning the TNB Malaysia Hockey Premier League last season, Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) are determined to win more next season with a target to snatch the TNB Cup from Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL).





Despite boasting a team of star studded players, including penalty corner specialist, Gonzalo Peillat from Argentina, THT failed to make an impact as they settled with only the league title.



Team manager Saberi Salleh wants his charges to win more trophies next season, especially the TNB Cup.



"We hope to win back the TNB Cup from UniKL next season. Based on previous records, THT were consecutive champions from 2014-16.



"We want to repeat that feat and regain our winning streak next season.



"A number of players have also indicated their commitment to the team. This include the Saari brothers, Faizal and Fitri along with our goalkeeper, Hafizuddin Othman.



“As for import players, we haven't finalised our list yet. We still have time until Dec 21 to finalise our squad," said Saberi on Saturday.



Meanwhile, just like THT, UniKL are also looking to win the league title.



UniKL team manager Saiful Azhar Afandi, however, wants his team to focus on retaining the TNB Cup.



"There is no denying that we want to win the league title. In fact, Arul Selvaraj will still remain as our chief coach. We will try to win as many trophies as possible next season, said Saiful.



The Premier League will begin with the Charity Shield between THT and UniKL on Jan 11 and is expected end on March 3.



New Straits Times