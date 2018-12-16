s2h Team







The FIH, in their executive board meeting held during the 14th World Cup, took some significant decisions. The Junior World Cup, CEO Thierry Weil said at a media conference would be held every two years now. The dates and venue for the next edition would be announced later this year, said the Frenchman. The last Junior World Cup was held in Lucknow, India, in 2016, when the hosts emerged champions beating Belgium in the final.





“The hosts, venue and dates would be announced along with those of the 15th World Cup in June next year,” Weil said.



“The bidding process would end in February 2019 and the dates of the World Cup would depend on which window fits into the calendar. One in July in 2022 and the other in January 2023 were open,” he added. And on the subject of the international calendar, the FIH CEO said that efforts are on to make fixtures and events clear and available well in advance to fans and media.



Further transparency would be worked out for the international rankings which Weil said would be simpler than the one in use now.



Regarding, the Pro League which kicks off in January, Weil said a title sponsor would come in the way of other global sponsors who are on board. It was decided, he stated, to run the league without a title sponsor. On the World Cup format and duration, Weil said: “The 14th World Cup in Bhubaneswar is of a 19-day duration and is generally thought of being too long. A shorter World Cup is envisaged in future although the number of teams would remain 16.”







WEIL SLAMS HARENDRA FOR COMMENTS



The FIH CEO came down heavily on the India coach Harendra Singh’s comments on the umpiring after his team’s quarterfinal loss to the Netherlands on Thursday. Weil said that defeat should be taken gracefully and sportingly. He added that the umpiring decisions should be a accepted.



The Frenchman called for respect of the umpires who have a tough task. No umpiring decisions would be reviewed, according to the FIH CEO. However, Weil added, that comments on the umpiring would be reviewed.



Weil’s statements strongly suggest that Harendra is likely to face disciplinary action for his criticism of the umpires who he referred to as the 12th and 13th players in the post-match press conference. Meanwhile, Indian forward Akashdeep Singh is also likely to face a two match suspension for using obscene and language and gestures during the quarterfinal defeat to the Dutch.



