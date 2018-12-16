By Rutvick Mehta





Harendra Singh, AFP



Under-fire India coach Harendra Singh faced further heat on Saturday, with the International Hockey Federation (FIH) president Narendra Batra threatening to take action against Harendra next week for criticising the umpires after India's quarterfinals exit against Netherlands.





"I have my very strong views on this kind of misbehaviour. A sport has to be played in the right spirit," Batra said here on Saturday."After 17th, I will be in New Delhi and I intend to speak on the matter as NOC (National Olympic Committee) president," Batra, who is also the president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), added.



A thick cloud of uncertainty is already hanging over Harendra's head after India's below-par show in this World Cup at home, and his comments saying the umpires "robbed" the team through questionable decisions will only intensify the darkness around him in regards to his future as India coach.



Harendra was also summoned by the FIH on Saturday for an official hearing into the matter.



"Be graceful whether you win or lose. Finding fault is very easy. You should rather appreciate and respect," Batra said.However, during his time as Hockey India president, Batra too had publicly slammed the umpires after India lost the 2014 Champions Trophy final in the shootout to Australia in London.



India had lodged an official protest against a shootout infringement, and Batra had this to say immediately after the game: "The umpires have failed. Is this the quality of umpires you post for the final of the Champions Trophy?"On Saturday, FIH CEO Thierry Weil also didn't take too kindly the comments made by Harendra.



"It (questioning umpires) is not acceptable by the FIH," Weil said."We will not review (umpiring in that match). What we will review is the comments made against the umpires. That is not acceptable. Once you lose, you have to be a good loser," he added.



Key decisions by FIH



The FIH had its executive board meeting in Bhubaneswar on Friday, and came up with four key decisions:

Junior World Cup to be held every two years

New, simplified ranking system that allows every country to collect points

New international calendar to be built for the next four years, including all the FIH events

Decision on how to conduct Hockey 5s by the end of February 2019

