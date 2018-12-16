Harendra blamed poor umpiring for India’s defeat to Netherlands in the quarterfinals



The International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced some major decisions on Saturday but also made it clear that questioning its officials was not acceptable.





Umpiring has been a contentious issue here at the World Cup with India coach Harendra Singh openly saying his team was robbed of a “fighting chance” in the quarterfinals against the Netherlands. But FIH CEO Thierry Weil was more than categorical that there would not even be a review.



“I think the beauty of sports is, you have a winner and a loser. The day you win, you are happy. The day you lose, you are sad. Even the Argentina team cried on the bench. When you lose, what you have to do? You have to look forward to play better and win next time,” Weil said.



“I would just recommend (that) and definitely say umpires have a tough job. It (questioning umpires) is not acceptable. We will not review anything, what we will review is complaints made against the umpires. That is not acceptable.”



It was perhaps just a coincidence that at exactly that time Harendra, accompanied by analytical coach Chris Ciriello, was having a meeting with the Umpires’ Manager to explain his angst and seek answers. Interestingly, even the likes of Ric Charlesworth and Jagbir Singh have questioned the umpiring standards and decisions here.



Accompanied by FIH president Narinder Batra, Weil even praised the umpires for ‘volunteering’ to officiate. “They go through the full process to qualify, they are trained and evaluated on the basis of their performance. But they are not 100% paid. We don't have the resources,” he said.



Batra was on board. “I have my strong views about this kind of behaviour. A sport has to be played in the right spirit. I am here till the 17th but when I go back to Delhi, I will give my view on this. You are being unfair to people on the ground, sometimes umpires themselves ask for referrals.



“Other games have also adopted (video referral). They are doing a thankless job. Be graceful whether you win or lose. Finding faults is very easy. You should rather appreciate and respect,” he said bluntly.



Among other decisions was making the Junior World Cup a biennial affair (without any clarity on the next edition), a reworking of the ranking system (still in process) and a new four-year international calendar.



