Dutch horror for Oz, Belgium crush England



Indervir Grewal in Bhubaneswar





The Netherlands players congratulate goalkeeper Pirmin Blaak after beating Australia in a penalty shootout. PTI



The Oranje squeezed into the final after a thrilling encounter with Australia, ensuring that the World Cup will go to a country other than Australia and Germany for the first time in 20 years.





With a timely, well-judged swipe of his stick in nerve-wracking atmosphere, Pirmin Blaak denied the two-time defending champions a place in the final for the first time since 2002. A wave of Dutchmen swallowed the goalkeeper, easily the star of the day, after his save in the sudden death of the shootout sent the Netherlands through to final for the second successive time.



Before the two teams stepped on to the pitch on Saturday, it seemed the reigning champions would edge through one more time. At least, their form had suggested it. However, the Dutch carried their never-say-die spirit from the previous game into the semifinal, and hustled Australia out of the contest for most part of the game.



The Dutch players were more proactive and assertive, winning most of the common balls and getting in crucial tackles regularly. With their energy, the Netherlands managed to disrupt Australia’s rhythm. With the momentum on their side, the Dutch forced their way into the Australian circle on a couple of occasions. Glenn Schuurman slapped in Netherlands’ first in the ninth minute. Five minutes into the second quarter, Seve van Ass’s cross from inside the circle went in off an Australian stick.



Australia scored when, in the 45th minute, Tim Howard converted a penalty corner on the second try. Then, 26 seconds from the final hooter, a harmless push from the top of circle took a deflection off a Dutch stick and trickled in through Blaak’s pads.



The tide had turned. In the shootout as well, the Dutch led and trailed. Until, Jeroen Hertzberger, the other star for the Dutch, converted in the sudden death and Blaak denied Daniel Beale.



The Netherlands have a chance to win the title for the first time since 1998, but they would need luck to get past first-time finalists Belgium, who thrashed England 6-0.



The Tribune