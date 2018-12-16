Belgium hammers England with its biggest ever competition win



Australia proved why it is considered one of the toughest teams in the sport, taking the fight till the very end but its dreams of becoming the first team to win a hat-trick of World Cup titles were crushed with a heartbreaking 4-3 shootout loss to the Netherlands in the semifinals here on Saturday. The teams were tied 2-2 at the end of regulation time.





The Dutch will now look to join Pakistan as the only other team to win four world titles but would have to get past first-time finalist Belgium. The Belgians crushed England 6-0 in the other semifinal.



Twice-defending champion Australia was all but out before a Robbert Kemperman defensive blunder with 26 seconds to time gave it a lifeline.



Kemperman deflected Eddie Ockenden’s hit trying to clear it and was horrified to see it roll through goalkeeper Primin Blaak’s legs and take the game to the shootouts. The teams then stayed level over five shots — both scored three and missed two — before Daniel Beale was denied by Blaak in sudden death.



Earlier, Australia’s almost easy passage till the semifinals became its undoing as it trailed all through the game.



The Dutch clearly looked the better-prepared side. They started cautiously, took time to settle down even as Australia threw it all at the opposition in the first five minutes to create a couple of half chances that went astray.



Thereafter the Netherlands began creeping ahead and scored off its first shot at goal in the ninth minute, when Glenn Schuurman tapped in. Australia kept attacking but the Dutch defence and Blaak stood firm.



At the other end, Andrew Charter saved quite a few clear shots at goal but with a defence that had no clue and had not been challenged so far, he could only do so much.



Earlier, Belgium overwhelmed England with not just its control of the game but also its brilliance in negating the opponent’s biggest strength — its midfield — for a thumping victory. It was its biggest win ever in the competition.



It was a one-sided affair even though England tried to make the occasional foray into the other half. But two penalty corners through the game — both saved by the rusher on the line — was all that England could manage as it succumbed to its third straight defeat in the semifinals of the World Cup. Belgium, on the other hand, was aggressive with captain Thomas Briels leading the way in breaking ahead.



The results (semifinals): Belgium 6 (Alexander Hendrickx 2, Tom Boon, Simon Gougnard, Cedric Charlier, Sebastien Dockier) bt England 0, the Netherlands 2 (Glenn Schuurman, Seve van Ass) bt Australia 2 (Tim Howard, Eddie Ockenden) via shootout. Shootout scores: the Netherlands 4 (Jeroen Hertzberger 2, Seve van Ass, Thijs van Dam) bt Austalia 3 (Tom Craig, Jake Whetton, Daniel Beale).



