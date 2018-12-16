s2h Team







Is the Odisha World Cup is turning out to be the craziest. Indications go this way. Earlier, Olympic Champions Argentina were sent packing. Now, the defending champions Australia too faced the same fate of Rio Champions, despite a heroic equalizer struck by captain Eddie Ockenden a mere 26 seconds before the full time, and thus stretching the Dutch to the shoot out.





The shoout out score stood 3-3. The fulltime score was 2-2. In the ensued sudden death, Joren Hertzberger whacked a goal, and then waited a few seconds to see his moments, as his goalie Pirmin Blaak blocking the shot of Daniel Beale. The stadium erupted in joy after finding the previous finalist Netherlands has won over Australia (6-5) over their tormentor at The Hague four years ago.



In the first semifinal, sprinting forwards of Belgium seemed to have entered the Kalinga turf with extra spring fittings in their legs. Despite not a run of the mill stuff from England goalie Geroge Pinner, Belgium thundered six goals without reply to enter the Sunday World Cup final. Belgium, as the scoreline reflects, outplayed their rival today, that too, in style and substance.



Neighbours The Netherlands will play Belgium in the final tomorrow.



Four years ago, Richard Charlesworth's Australia shamed the hosts The Netherlands 1-6 in the final. Four years later, the loser that day turned out to be their tormentor. Its creditable for Aussies, who infused live in to what seemed a lost cause, with just 26 seconds left in the clock. This Eddie Ockendon's goal, that rolled slowly into the cage between the leg of Pirmin Blaak, provided a lifeline to the defending champions.



Earlier, six minutes before the end of first quarter and six minutes into the next quarter, Netherlands stunned the Aussies with sprints in to the circle with mesmerizing ball control and pleasing stick work.



Captain Eddie Ockenden scored after a right wing attack put in ideal position to do so.



First shoot out of the Odisha World Cup saw see-saw battle. The process started with Aran Zalewski missing, but the trio of Daniel Beale, Tom Craig and Jake Whetton striking. On the other side, Joren Hertzberger, See van Ass and This van Dam scored.



The rest is history.



The first semifinal frustrated the packed stands, as England, who sent Rio Champions, packing could not rise their standard to a level where they can hold their citadel in tact.



