BHUBANESWAR, 15/12/2018: Belgium players celebrates after score goals against England in the Men's Hockey World Cup 2018 semifinal match at Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar.



Belgian players will keep their feet on the ground and postpone their celebrations for 24 hours even after securing the country’s maiden World Cup medal by reaching the final for the first time in six appearances. The players did not want to spoil the fine campaign before getting the best possible result.





“It’s a historic moment. Not only reaching the final but the way we did it. We really deserved to win and deserved the final. Still we have one big step ahead. It’s key to recover as fast as possible,” said Belgium captain Thomas Briels.



“We will try to keep our feet on the ground and recover as fast as possible. In 24 hours, we have to play again (in the final). That’s the key for now.



“There are always positives and negatives (of playing on consecutive days). If you have a couple of more days, you have more rest. The guys did a lot of work to beat England. Now we have to take food and go to sleep. We hope we can celebrate tomorrow night.”



The run-up to the semifinals was not ideal for Belgium on Saturday as midfielder Simon Gougnard, who had been an integral part of the side for about nine years and scored a goal against England, received the news of his father’s death at 2 o’clock in the night. It was a shocker for the closely-knit team and the players wore black arm-bands in the match.



“It was difficult. His father was quite sick. It is a shame he couldn’t be there with his father, but he really wanted to play. So, we dedicate the victory to his father. Today our memories are with him, especially with Simon and his father,” said Briels, with a touch of sadness.



