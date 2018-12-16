By Rutvick Mehta





File photo of Simon Gougnard



At the end of the Belgium-England quarterfinals, every Belgian player went up to Simon Gougnard and gave him a hug.





In the wee hours of Saturday, Gougnard received the news that his father has died after battling a prolonged illness. The 27-year-old midfielder entered the field around 14 hours later to help his country make their first ever Hockey World Cup final, which he did by scoring the team’s second goal.



“It was difficult for him,” Belgium captain Thomas Briels said. “His father was already very sick for a while. It’s sad he couldn’t be there with his father, but he really wanted to play.



“He was really close to his father. We knew he was sick but hoped he would make it till Simon is back with him. He couldn’t be there with his family. That is the hard part,” he added.



Belgium coach Shane Mcleod said, “Simon’s father has been sick for a while, so it wasn’t a sudden thing. Simon was able to spend real quality time with his father before coming here. And today’s victory (Saturday) was a tribute for him.”



Briels said everybody in the team was close to Gougnard’s father, who was a hockey buff himself. “I think everybody in the team lost someone who they dearly love and are near to. We dedicate the victory to this father. Today, our memories are with him,” said Briels.



