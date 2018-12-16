

Danny Kerry at the Odisha Men's Hockey World Cup



England were defeated 6-0 by Belgium in their World Cup semi final, and while coach Danny Kerry was of course disappointed with the outcome, he praised his troops for their continued development throughout the event.





He said, "I feel we have grown and developed as a group on and off the pitch, and we’ve demonstrated resilience during a long tournament here in the sub continent.



"However, Belgium were the better side today and we will keep perspective.



"Our roles now are to regroup and prepare for the bronze medal match, it is a great opportunity to continue our progression.”



Co-captain Phil Roper was disappointed with the display against what was a ruthless Red Lions outfit, saying, "We didn't really put our game out there.



"The Belgians played a really good game and we want to be more competitive than that.



"For us, you can't go into a World Cup semi final and not put your game out there and stick to the gameplan.



"We have to move on quickly now, we've got 24 hours to recover for the bronze medal match on Sunday."



England Hockey Board Media release