England’s hockey World Cup dream ended by Belgium in semi-final rout

Published on Sunday, 16 December 2018 10:00
View Comments


England defenders look dejected as they fell to semi-final defeat for the third hockey World Cup in a row. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images for FIH

England’s dream of reaching a first men’s hockey World Cup final since 1986 was ended in humbling fashion as they were beaten 6-0 by Belgium in Bhubaneswar, India.



England pulled off a major surprise by beating the world’s second-ranked side, Argentina, in their quarter-final – but were brought down to earth by the world’s No 3 team, who raced into an early two-goal lead.

Tom Boon turned the ball past George Pinner to put Belgium ahead after nine minutes. England held out for the rest of the opening quarter, but Belgium doubled their lead soon after. Simon Gougnard was first to react after Pinner made a good save from a penalty corner, and flashed the ball in from a tight angle.

England began the second half positively, with Adam Dixon’s penalty corner cleared off the line before Florent van Aubel was sent to the sin bin for a foul on Liam Ansell. They could not make the man advantage count and were punished when Belgium broke, Cedric Charlier firing in their third goal.


Florent van Aubel celebrates after Alexander Hendrickx’s first goal as Belgium routed England in the Men’s Hockey World Cup semi-final. Photograph: Aijaz Rahi/AP

Belgium were now closing in on their first World Cup final and made absolutely sure seconds before the end of the third quarter as Alex Hendrickx converted a penalty corner for his sixth goal of the tournament. In the fourth quarter, England failed to convert another penalty corner and man advantage and were again punished for missed chances.

Hendrickx added another penalty corner after the ball struck Michael Hoare’s foot during a Belgium break, before Sébastien Dockier fired high past Pinner to complete the rout.

In the second semi-final, the Netherlands set up a local derby in the final after beating Australia 4-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw. Defending champions Australia, who have failed to reach the final for the first time since 1999, will contest the third-place play-off with England.

The Guardian

