

That’s mine: Belgium’s Simon Gougnard (front) vying for the ball with England’s Liam Ansell during the Hockey World Cup semi-finals at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India, yesterday. — AP



PETALING JAYA: It was a historic moment for Belgium when they powered their way to the Hockey World Cup final for the first time in 47 years.





And the Red Lions did it in style when they trounced England 6-0 in the semi-finals at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India, yesterday.



Despite England starting the match with more ball possession, it was Belgium who struck first through a field goal by their experienced striker Tom Boon in the eighth minute.



It wasn’t long before the Red Lions added a second in the 19th minute through a penalty corner from Simon Gougnard to go into half time with a comfortable lead.



Belgium hit again when Cedric Charlier connected with the ball from a cross in the 42nd minute before Alexander Hendrickx converted from a penalty corner at the end of the third quarter for an unassailable four-goal lead.



Hendrickx then scored his seventh goal of the tournament with another strike from the penalty corner in the 50th minute before Sebastien Dockier completed England’s humiliation with a field goal three minutes later to make it 6-0.



Belgium will clash with Holland in today’s final after they stunned defending champions Australia.



