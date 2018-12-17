



The game of the day proved a triumph for former champions Dundee Wanderers, as they saw off their Tayside rivals Grove Menzieshill 9-3 to open up a three point lead at the top of women`s indoor National League 1.





Wanderers took the game by the scruff of the neck and raced into a four goal lead through a double from Ruth Blaikie followed by singles from Vikki Bunce and Ellie Wilson. Back came Grove Menzieshill, back-to-back penalty corner conversions by Sam Sangster reduced the deficit to 4-2 by the interval.



However, the second half belonged to Wanderers with further strikes from Jess Ross (2), Millie Skidmore, Blaikie again for her own hat-trick and Bunce for her second of the contest, at the other end Sangster also gained her hat-trick with a sole consolation.



Wanderers` first outing of the day ended in a 5-1 win over Watsonians. It was the Edinburgh underdogs who got their noses in front through Katherine Holdgate, but by the interval the Taysiders were 3-1 up courtesy of strikes by Ruth Blaikie, Millie Skidmore and Vikki Bunce. That is how the tally stood until the final three minutes when Bunce grabbed a late double for her own hat-trick.



Grove Menzieshill also started the day with a comfortable win, 7-1 over Edinburgh CALA. Sam Sangster at a penalty corner and Jamie Lyon gave the Dundonians a 2-1 lead at the interval, Ava Allan replied for CALA. But the second half belonged to Grove Menzieshill, Lyon went on to complete her hat-trick, Sangster scored again from a set piece while Pauline Stott and Jude McMullan completed the tally.



Clydesdale Western recovered their winning ways with a more than comfortable 9-2 victory over Grange in the opening game of the day. When Frances Lonergan scored the first goal from a penalty corner in only four minutes, there followed a procession. Lonergan herself scored another in the second half but striker was Ali Eadie with a hat-trick.



The Titwood-based side continued their lively goalscoring form with an eight goal victory over Edinburgh University in their second outing. Top strikers on this occasion were the Justice sisters Kayleigh and Marjery with a brace each.



Hillhead drew with a 1-1 score against Edinburgh University. Louise Campbell opened for the students from a set piece in three minutes, but just before half-time Louise Andrews levelled for the Glasgow side from open play…and that was the end of the scoring.



However, in their second outing Hillhead excelled with a 7-1 victory over Grange. The contest was effectively over inside five minutes when Katy Fleming, Shona Oliphant and Jenny Sinclair put their side three up. The Glasgow side added four more during the course of the game – all from different scorers.



Watsonians recorded their first victory of the campaign following a narrow 3-2 win over capital neighbours Edinburgh CALA. The latter built up a two goal lead through Emma Davie and Shona McNab, but there was parity by the interval with Nicola Stobie and Morven Cawthorne scoring for Watsonians. Stobie then scored the only goal of the second half to secure the three points.



In the final games of the day Hillhead, still unbeaten in the campaign, recorded their second victory with a 6-1 score over CALA, a result that pushes them into fourth place in the table. The catalyst was a hat-trick by Louise Andrews, Katy Fleming got two while Wendy Andrews got the other, Shona McNab got the consolation for CALA.



Before that, Watsonians also moved up the table with a 9-1 win over Grange, here there were doubles for Heather Tait, Olivia McMahon and Catriona McClellan.



