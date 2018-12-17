



Three goals from Sophie Bray helped East Grinstead go top of the table in the final match of day two of the Jaffa Super 6s Women’s Premier Division.





Her goals helped her side beat Leicester win 7-3 which, combined with their two wins on Saturday, was enough to put them top of the table despite a 4-2 loss to Slough. Bray now tops the scoring table with eight goals.



Buckingham closed day two in second spot on goal difference with two wins from two.



In the opening fixture of the day Buckingham toppled Beeston 3-1 who now sit bottom after losing all four games of the opening weekend - their second loss of the day came against Canterbury 3-4 despite leading 2-1 at the half.



Buckingham later beat Leicester 5-3 thanks to goals from Katrina Nicholson, Lauren Thomas, Rebecca van Berkel along with a double from Alex Naughalty.



Slough were looking to remain unbeaten after their 4-2 win over leaders East Grinstead but those hopes were dashed as two second half goals from Clifton Robinsons’ Holly Savage and Abi Porter felled Slough with Clifton Robinsons running out 4-2 victors.



Slough are level on points with leaders East Grinstead but trail in third on goal difference.



Holcombe beat Canterbury 5-2 which included a double from Emma Trunks, whilst Bowdon Hightown’s Sally Walton continued her impressive scoring streak with a hat-trick in their 4-2 victory over Clifton Robinsons.



Both victors, Holcombe and Bowdon Hightown met later in the day and recorded the first draw of the Championship as they played out a 3-3 stalemate.



Sally Walton added two goals for Bowdon Hightown to take her day’s tally to five.



England Hockey Board Media release