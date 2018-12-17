



After finishing day one of the action-packed first weekend of the Jaffa Super 6’s Men’s Premier Division with two victories in two games, Hampstead & Westminster and Sevenoaks matched the feat, finishing the whole weekend unbeaten.





Hampstead & Westminster were the first team in action on Sunday, beating Wimbledon 7-5 thanks to four goals from Richard Smith.



Sam Ward scored four of his own in Hampstead & Westminster’s 6-4 triumph over Team Bath Buccaneers to see them sit comfortably at the top on goal difference.



Sevenoaks had to fight back from a 3-1 half time deficit against Canterbury to keep their unbeaten run alive, scoring two minutes from time to edge the game 4-3 before handing Brooklands MU their second loss of the day 7-2.



Rufus McNaught-Barrington, Joe Naughalty and George Torry all with two goals apiece.



Surbiton made it three straight wins after their opening defeat to league leaders Hampstead & Westminster on Saturday morning.



On Sunday they kicked off with a 6-3 win over Brooklands MU before climbing to third in the table after beating East Grinstead 5-3.



Canterbury avenged their earlier defeat by compounding Wimbledon’s woes with their second loss of the day as Sam Barrett netted a hat-trick in Canterbury’s 7-5 triumph.



In mid-table, East Grinstead held off Holcombe to record a 6-4 victory before Holcombe returned to winning ways with a tense final match of the afternoon against Team Bath Buccaneers which they won 4-3.



England Hockey Board Media release