Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Go Hockey banner

Winners Crowned At First-Ever Indoor Masters Challenge

Published on Monday, 17 December 2018 10:00 | Hits: 29
View Comments

Ben Somerford



The inaugural Australian Indoor Masters Challenge at Goulburn’s Veolia Arena concluded on Sunday with the winners crowned across the different divisions.



Twenty-four teams across five different divisions fought it out for the respective titles in the first-ever Indoor Masters Challenge which was used as a selection opportunity for the 2019 Masters Indoor Hockey World Cup in Hong Kong.

Sydney East defeated Parkes 6-2 in the Women’s Masters 40+ final on Sunday, while the Jaffas beat Gang Gang 1 2-1 in a thrilling Women’s Masters 50+ decider.

In the Women’s Masters 60+ final, Sydney Strikers defeated the Pips 2-0 in a shootout after a goalless draw.

In the Men’s Masters 40+ and 50+ decider, Carbine 50+ beat New England 40+ 2-1 in a shootout after a remarkable 7-7 draw.

Carbine and New England finished the top teams in their respective 50+ and 40+ divisions too.

Head to https://hockeyaustralia.altiusrt.com/competitions/ for full match information.

The Indoor Masters Challenge was the first part of the Australian Indoor Hockey Festival in Goulburn which includes five further divisions to be played throughout January.

The Festival will run from Friday 4 January to Saturday 26 January 2019, across Under-13, Under-15, Under-18, Under-21 and Open divisions.

Hockey Australia have partnered with Destination NSW and the Goulburn Mulwaree Council to make the Festival possible and we thank them for their support.

Hockey Australia media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.