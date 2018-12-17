Ben Somerford







The inaugural Australian Indoor Masters Challenge at Goulburn’s Veolia Arena concluded on Sunday with the winners crowned across the different divisions.





Twenty-four teams across five different divisions fought it out for the respective titles in the first-ever Indoor Masters Challenge which was used as a selection opportunity for the 2019 Masters Indoor Hockey World Cup in Hong Kong.



Sydney East defeated Parkes 6-2 in the Women’s Masters 40+ final on Sunday, while the Jaffas beat Gang Gang 1 2-1 in a thrilling Women’s Masters 50+ decider.



In the Women’s Masters 60+ final, Sydney Strikers defeated the Pips 2-0 in a shootout after a goalless draw.



In the Men’s Masters 40+ and 50+ decider, Carbine 50+ beat New England 40+ 2-1 in a shootout after a remarkable 7-7 draw.



Carbine and New England finished the top teams in their respective 50+ and 40+ divisions too.



Head to https://hockeyaustralia.altiusrt.com/competitions/ for full match information.



The Indoor Masters Challenge was the first part of the Australian Indoor Hockey Festival in Goulburn which includes five further divisions to be played throughout January.



The Festival will run from Friday 4 January to Saturday 26 January 2019, across Under-13, Under-15, Under-18, Under-21 and Open divisions.



Hockey Australia have partnered with Destination NSW and the Goulburn Mulwaree Council to make the Festival possible and we thank them for their support.



Hockey Australia media release