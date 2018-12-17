



LANCASTER, Pa. – Following an invitational tryout last week, U.S. Women’s National Team Head Coach Janneke Schopman has added the youngest rostered athlete Mackenzie Allessie (Mount Joy, Pa.) to the senior squad. Allessie, along with a few other athletes, were invited to Spooky Nook Sports over the past two weeks to train and practice with the USWNT. She will join the team effective January 2019.





“Mackenzie is one of the bigger talents in our pipeline and showed her potential this past summer against the Chile U-19 team,” commented Schopman. “After two trial weeks, she has convinced the staff that she is able to play at the required level, and despite her age, we feel comfortable adding her to the team. She will join us full-time in January as she graduated high school early which is important in her development as a player.”



A native of Mount Joy, Pa., Allessie started playing the sport when she was 7-years-old. Her mother was the coach at Milton Hershey School and as an eager and ambitious youngster Allessie tried to play with the team. Her passion for the sport flourished and since the sixth grade she has been part of the club team, Alley Cats, out of Palmyra, Pa.



Allessie is currently a senior at Donegal High School, and this past fall helped the Indians to the program’s second PIAA 2A State Championship in three years. In October, she earned a prolific accolade holding the National High School Record for Goals Scored while finishing her career with 351 goals. She also broke the National High School Career Points and National High School Most Goals in a Season records. Along with two state championships, she was part of Donegal’s teams that won two Lancaster-Lebanon League Championships, four District III Championships and four Section-2 Championships.



A current Ohio State University commit, Allessie has been involved with USA Field Hockey through the Futures Program and Junior USWNT since 2012. For seven consecutive years she was selected for the National Futures Championship and four AAU Junior Olympic Games. In 2016, she was named to the U.S. U-17 Women’s National Team and traveled to Mannheim, Germany where she competed in a 3 Nations Tournament with Holland, Germany and USA. In 2017, she was selected for the U.S. U-19 Women’s’ National Team, and again traveled to Germany for a three-game tour with Belgium and Germany. Allessie remained on the U-19 USWNT in 2018, following her selection at the 2017 STX Select event, and participated in a series with Chile’s U-21 team and traveled to Ireland for a three-game tour.



“Being selected to represent the Unites States is such an honor and privilege, it’s a dream come true!”, said Allessie. “I am excited to play and learn from such talented players and coaches as well as have the opportunity to be a part of such a hard-working environment. I am looking forward to this opportunity of a lifetime!”



USFHA media release