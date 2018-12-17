



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - U.S. Women’s National Team Head Coach Janneke Schopman has announced the addition of three athletes to the senior squad with goalkeepers Kelsey Bing (Houston, Texas) and Kealsie Robles (Yorktown, Va.), and midfielder Linnea Gonzales (Bel Air, Md.). For the past two weeks, Bing and Gonzales have spent time training with the USWNT, where Bing earned her first international cap in the second match of the test series with Belgium. Robles spent time in goal at the Four Nations Women’s Ibaraki International Tournament in Japan in September where she earned her first cap for USA. Gonzales and Robles will join the team in May following college graduation and Bing, still a college junior, will join the team when time permits.









A Houston, Texas native, Bing was required to play a sport each trimester. When fall came around, field hockey was her top choice.



“I played club soccer at the time, so my mom told me field hockey was the most like soccer and that I would enjoy it,” said Bing. “I decided to try it out.”



Starting out as a field player, Bing ultimately chose goalkeeper because it was guaranteed that she would play at least a full half on the field without subbing out. Although another three others girls signed up for goalkeeper as well, they ultimately quit, which urged Bing to stay with it. By the end of eight grade, she fully transitioned into the position while prospering with the Texas Pride Field Hockey Club. Currently a junior at Stanford University, Bing was named America East Conference Rookie of the Year in 2016. She has also received multiple honors such as America East Conference Goalkeeper of the Year (x2), America East Conference West Division Team selection (x3), America East All-Championship Team (x2), America East Conference All-Rookie Team, NFHCA Third Team All-American and West Region First Team selection.



Bing recently recorded her first international cap with the USWNT in the test series against Belgium in November. A veteran of the Olympic Development Pipeline, she was a member of the U.S. U-17 Women’s National Team from 2012-14 before a four-year stint with the U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team from 2014-18, and later being named to the 2018 U.S. Women’s National Development Squad. She helped the U-21 USWNT claim silver at the 2016 women’s Junior Pan American Games in Tacarigua, Trinidad & Tobago and competed at the women’s Hockey Junior World Cup in Santiago, Chile.



It is a huge honor to be named to the U.S. Women’s National Team," commented Bing. "This has always been a goal of mine, so it feels really nice knowing that my hard work has paid off. I am looking forward to the new challenges and opportunities that will come with joining the team."



"Since I have known Kelsey from the U-21 program, she has showed me her commitment to USA Field Hockey and her desire to play at the highest level," said Schopman. "Although she’s still in college and is young, she is a goalkeeper with a presence and I’m looking forward to see her grow in our environment."







Gonzales, who was recently named the 2018 Longstreth/NFHCA Division I Player of the Year, Regional Player of the Year and Big Ten Player of the Year, first found her passion for the game through her sister. She quickly developed a similar field hockey love while playing with H2O Field Hockey beginning in the third grade. She played for Patterson Mill High School before moving on to be a staple on offense for the University of Maryland Terrapins, where she has earned multiple honors including All Big Ten First Team (x2), All Big Ten Second Team, Big Ten Freshman of the Year, NCAA All-Tournament Team (x2) and NFHCA All-American.



She was named to the U.S. U-17 Women’s National Team in 2012 before moving to the U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team from 2014-18. Like Bing, Gonzales was also named to the 2018 U.S Women’s National Development Squad.



“Being named to the senior squad is a dream come true,” commented Gonzales. “This is something that I have wanted since I was a little girl, so it is very exciting to be able to start this new journey with an empowering group of women. I am looking forward to new challenges, learning, growing, and competing with the best as I continue on with the sport I love. I am very grateful for everyone who has helped and supported me along the way. Can't wait to start this new chapter!”



"Linnea is a player I followed intensely during college season," said Schopman. "Her performance throughout the season convinced me that she is now ready to join the team and help us on the journey. She has a great mentality and lots of room to grow, I’m looking forward to having her around starting January."







Robles, who represented USA at the Four Nations Women's Ibaraki International Tournament in September, first picked up the game when her fourth-grade teacher asked her to trade her soccer ball for a field hockey stick. From there, she started playing club hockey at age 13 with Focus Field Hockey. She played goalkeeper for York High School where she earned First Team All-Conference honors in addition to All-Star and Player of the Week nods from the Daily Press.



Recently finishing her senior season at Old Dominion University, Robles earned Second Team All-Region honors, as well as NFHCA National Academic Squad (x3) and Victory Sports Tours/NFHCA Division I Senior Game honors. Her Olympic Development Pipeline experience began in 2015 as a member of the U.S. U-19 Women’s National Team before being named to the U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team in 2017 and the U.S. Women’s National Development Squad in 2018. Earlier this year, she helped represent USA when the U-21 USWNT played a friendly series against Argentina.



“I am blessed to have an opportunity of a lifetime,” commented Robles.



"With the sudden retirements of some of our goalkeepers it was special to see that Kealsie was willing to join us during college season," said Schopman. "She impressed me in Japan as how well she fit into the team without knowing anyone. Secondly showing her dedication, willingness and ability to graduate early to join our team gives me confidence that she will be a good fit for our program."



USFHA media release