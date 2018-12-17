The Haier Hockey Series Open Pakistan starts from December 17 at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore.





The Haier Hockey Series Open is an FIH event and the four nations competing here are Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Nepal.



The format of the event is single league.



Since, Pakistan has been selected for the FIH Pro League, the new high profile event starting from early 2019, the Pakistan side here is not the national side and it will enter as the President XI.



Importantly, the matches played by the President XI against the other sides will only be considered friendly games and will not carry any points towards the event.



PHF media release