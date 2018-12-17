s2h Team







Marauding Australians demolished English at mercy to post an impressive 8-1 win to get bronze at Kalinga stadium in Odisha.





Craig Tom, who struck a hattrick was declared Man of the Match in a contest every Australian looked like worth of that award.



Defending champions Australia who lost out to Netherlands narrowly on Saturday in the semifinal gave vent to their anger on hapless and clueless England.



The goal rout started in the 8th minute when Blake Govers scooped the ball in a melee to see Tom Craig adding one more in the very next minute



Tom slotted two more goals one in the 19th minute and last of his third goal in the 34th minute.



That was the worse phase the England were subject to. Australia scored two goals in the first minutes after lemon time. Trent Mitton started it all, followed by Tim Brand. Tom's third goal nailed England to no end.



For England that beat Rio Olympic champions Argentina in the quarterfinal the next two outings turned out to be difficult experiences. While Belgium shut them for 6-0 in the semis, Australia added salt to the wounds today.



Its not often England concedes 14 goals in two matches while earing mere a token goal.



Barry Middleton, who is in his fourth World Cup, scored the only consolation goal at the fag end of third quarter.



