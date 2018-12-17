

Australia’s Tom Craig celebrates after scoring in the bronze medal match against England. Photograph: Aijaz Rahi/AP



Australia consoled themselves after their 2018 hockey World Cup semi-final loss by thrashing England 8-1 in India to take home the bronze. Tom Craig netted a hat-trick in a victory that ensured the Kookaburras a podium finish in Bhubaneshwar on Sunday.





Teammate Jeremy Howard grabbed a brace with Blake Glovers, Trent Mitton and Tim Brand also getting their names on the scoresheet. England veteran Barry Middleton grabbed a consolation goal when the match was already beyond doubt.



The Kookaburras dominated with 58% possession and led 20-12 on circle penetrations, 12-9 on shots and 5-3 on penalty corners.



Australia’s fifth World Cup bronze, and first since 1994, provides some solace after they lost 4-3 in a penalty shootout with the Netherlands in the semi-finals on Sunday.



Craig said the team were determined to finish strongly after the heartbreaking loss ended their quest for a third consecutive world title.

Advertisement



“Losing yesterday was hard but we don’t do it because it’s easy,” he said. “We wanted to bring a good game plan with energy. I thought we brought that. We wanted to bring it throughout every quarter. I thought we did that.”



The Kookaburras start proceedings early with Craig stealing in the midfield before Govers fired in a reverse stick finish in the eighth minute. A minute later Craig doubled the advantage by poking in Tim Brand’s cutback.



Just after his own keeper Tyler Lovell saved an effort from England’s Liam Ansell, Craig added a second after passes from Jake Harvie and Govers in the 19th minute. Govers also hit the post nine minutes later with dominant Kookaburras up 3-0 at halftime.



Australia ran rampant after the break with Trent Mitton grabbing his first goal of tournament in the 32nd minute before setting up Brand two minutes later. Craig completed his hat-trick in the 35th minute to put the Kookaburras up 6-0 before England’s Middleton clawed back a far post finish on three-quarter-time.



But Australia showed no pity for their opponents, who had been beaten 6-0 by Belgium only one day earlier to end their dream of reaching their first final in 32 years.



Hayward beat England keeper Harry Gibson in the 57th minute before adding a second off a short corner just three minutes later for the Kookaburras to end 8-1 winners.



The Guardian