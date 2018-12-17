

HWC2018 Aus v Eng Bronze



England were made to settle for fourth place at a third consecutive World Cup after being defeated by Australia.





Tom Craig’s hat-trick was the standout performance from the world number one outfit, with Jeremy Hayward scoring two late corners in addition to strikes from Blake Govers, Trent Mitton and Tim Brand.



Barry Middleton scored a late consolation in a game where Liam Sanford also made his 50th combined international appearance.



The Olympic silver medalists began the game in dominant fashion, Govers seeing a flick deflected over the bar before firing an unstoppable eighth minute shot on the reverse past Harry Gibson.



Seconds later Craig doubled the lead, lifting the ball over Gibson after the ‘keeper had done brilliantly to save the midfielder’s first effort, before the same player started and finished a stunning counter attack in the 19th minute.



Govers also hit the post shortly before half-time before Mitton added to the scoreline with his first of the tournament in the 32nd minute.



Brand and Craig then struck within 13 seconds of each other shortly afterwards before Middleton struck for the second time in the tournament while he, Mark Gleghorne, David Condon and Luke Taylor all saw second half efforts saved by Andrew Charter.



Hayward scored two goals from corners in the final three minutes to secure the bronze medal for the Kokkaburras.



Liam Ansell was also taken off injured midway through the final quarter, a sad note on which to end a good tournament for the East Grinstead forward.



England 1 (0)

Middleton (FG, 45)



Australia 8 (3)

Govers (FG, 8); Craig (FG, 9; FG, 19; FG, 34); Mitton (FG, 32); Brand (FG, 34); Hayward (PC, 57; PC, 60)



Starting XI: Gibson (GK), Ames, Gleghorne, Roper (C), Dixon, Middleton, Ansell, Condon, Waller, Gall, Sanford



Subs used: Taylor, Martin, Sloan, Hoare, Calnan, Wallace

Unused sub: Pinner (GK)



England Hockey Board Media release