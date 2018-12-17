Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

In a dramatic final, Belgium beat Netherlands in penalty shootout, clinch maiden title

Published on Monday, 17 December 2018
Men's Hockey World Cup 2018 , Twitter

Olympic silver medallists Belgium defeated Netherlands in the final of Men's Hockey World Cup 2018 in a dramatic penalty shootout on Sunday at the Kalinga Stadium.



It was Belgium's first World Cup final and winning it on their first attempt was certainly special.

During the penalty shootout, when Belgium made it 3-2, she broke into massive celebrations thinking they had won the final.

However, the Dutch used the their referral and the goal was overturned. The replays showed the ball hit Sloover's foot before he converted the chance. Belgium, who were celebrating, were left shocked.

Belgium then went on to score twice before Netherlands' Hertzberger missed his shot and that's it, that was the moment when the Kalinga Stadium once again erupted into celebrations as Hockey World Cup had a new champion.

Earlier, Belgium cruised into the Hockey World Cup final for the first time by defeating England at Kalinga Stadium here on Saturday.

Displaying a stunning performance, the Belgium side beat England by 6-0 in the semi-final of the tournament.

The match seemed one sided affair as Belgium completely outclassed their rivals.The goal scorers of the Belgium team were Tom Boon (8th), Simon Gougnard (19th), Cedric Charlier (42nd) Alexander Hendrickx (45th,50th), Sebastien Dockier (53rd).

Daily News & Analysis

