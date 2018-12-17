Red Lions edge out the Dutch in a tense shootout; Australia wallops England for bronze



Uthra Ganesan





Hard work pays: The triumphant Belgium squad with its reward.



It took the team an extra shot, a nerve-racking 60 minutes and some tense moments but in the end, maiden finalist Belgium proved more than equal match for three-time winner the Netherlands, being crowned the new champion of world hockey at the Kalinga Stadium here on Sunday with a 3-2 win in shootouts. The game remained goalless at the end of regulation time.





When Jeroen Hetrzberger shot over the goal after finding no space to play along the ground, it was the culmination of more than a decade of dream, sweat and hard work for the golden generation of Belgian hockey that finally got on top of the podium after coming close so often.



Vincent Vanasch, awarded the world’s best goalkeeper in 2017, proved why he is rated so highly, bringing off three brilliant saves in the shootouts, including using the video referral, to ensure the European runner-up would not play second fiddle to the Dutch a second time.



For 60 minutes, there was little to separate the teams which gave a perfect display of dour, defensive European hockey that was all about battling for midfield control.



Cautious start



The finalists started cautiously, kept the ball and switched flanks trying to find that elusive opening. There may be debates on the style of play but mostly it was simply about being in the right place at the right time for the final pass, which neither team managed.



It was also about getting those short and diagonal passes accurate and through the gaps.



Taking their time to set up forward movement, the teams tried to move ahead, one defender at a time.



It made for great tactical play but with little excitement for the crowd. It also highlighted the importance of getting the basics right — both crowded their defence under attack but only two penalty corners were conceded through the game, both for Netherlands and both wasted.



The wait for that one goal to break the deadlock continued but with neither team willing to take the risk of pushing ahead, it always looked like coming down to shootout.



It did, and for once, Belgium showed no nerves on the big stage. After the disappointment of Rio Olympics, the Red Lions ensured they would roar as winners here.



Running riot



Earlier, Australia dismantled England 8-1 with a lesson in open play for its fifth bronze medal in the competition. It was also the biggest ever margin of win in a medal round in the World Cups, bettering Australia’s own 6-1 hammering of Netherlands in the final in the previous edition.



The results: Final: Belgium 0 bt Netherlands 0 in shootouts; S-O score: Belgium 3 (Florent van Aubel 2, Victor Wegnez) bt Netherlands 2 (Jeroen Hertzberger, Jonas de Geus).



Third place: Australia 8 (Tom Craig 3, Jeremy Hayward 2, Tim Brand, Trent Mitton, Blake Govers) bt England 1 (Barry Middleton).



Other awards: Player of the tournament: Arthur van Doren (Bel); Best team goal celebration: India; Fans choice: Arthur van Doren (Bel); Fair Play award: Spain; Most goals scored: Australia (29); Best junior player: Thijs van Dam (Ned); Best goalkeeper: Pirmin Blaak (Ned); Top scorer: Blake Govers (Aus) and Alexander Hendrickx (Bel) seven goals each.



