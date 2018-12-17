

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Belgium won their first men’s World Cup as they beat the Netherlands in a final shoot-out, making their big tournament breakthrough in dramatic fashion.





In both the 2013 and 2017 European Championships and 2016 Olympic Games, they had led at times before eventually finishing in silver.



This time, after a scoreless draw in normal time, they never led until the last touch of the game when Florent van Aubel slotted the winning shoot-out for a famous victory.



Reflecting on the victory, HC Oranje-Rood’s Thomas Briels said in his captain’s press conference: “We are a team with really noble values and a work environment which we are really proud of, like a little family.



“It is something we strive for, to keep those values. We try to do our best bringing in the new players into the family and hopefully when they get in the team, they will then pass on those values again in the future. It is a team sport and you can only win with all 18 players and today we showed what a great team and family we are.”



In an emotional tournament, he took on the armband when John-John Dohmen had to depart the competition through illness while Simon Gougnard put in a series of superb performances in honour of his father who passed away on Friday. They also had to cope with the injury of Manu Stockbroekx who also departed the tournament early.



For Waterloo Ducks goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch, he made key saves in the shoot-out and the game and said of the victory: “It was a perfect situation for a goalie. You can’t imagine what I feel today’ it’s unbelievable but I feel we deserved it. We had a great tournament; the shoot-out was crazy but we are taking gold back home!”



The two finalists went hard at each other in the opening stages of the match, with chances being created at both ends. Jeroen Hertzberger forced an early save from Vanasch, while Gougnard’s speculative, high backhand strike was almost brilliantly turned into the Dutch goal by Tom Boon.



The play switched from one end of the field to the other throughout the second quarter, with Netherlands defender Glenn Schuurman making a crucial interception to deny van Aubel a clear scoring opportunity with Arthur de Sloover doing the same in the Belgian back-line.



The Netherlands had two penalty corner opportunities ahead of half time, but failed to take their chance as the Red Lions defence held firm.



The two sides remained locked together throughout the third quarter, although Belgian captain Thomas Briels forced a save from Pirmin Blaak while Mirco Pruijser flashed a backhand effort across the face of the Belgian goal.



It was a tense and cagey period, although the same could not be said for the fourth quarter as both teams desperately tried to get the win before the lottery of the shoot-out would be brought into play. Netherlands ace Bob de Voogd rattled the pads of Vanasch, while Nicolas de Kerpel hit the side of the goal just before Briels almost won it for Belgium, with Sander Baart making a crucial goal-line clearance to take the match into a shoot-out.



The Dutch took a 2-0 lead in the shoot-out thanks to strikes from Jeroen Hertzberger and Jonas de Geus, but goals from Florent Van Aubel and Victor Wegnez, combined with some brilliant saves from Vanasch, restored parity at 2-2.



When Thijs van Dam missed, Arthur de Sloover thought he had won the title for Belgium when he fired home, but his effort was ruled out by a smart video referral from the Netherlands.



However, Belgium did not have long to wait for their moment in the sun. When Florent Van Aubel scored in sudden-death, Jeroen Hertzberger needed to find the net to keep his team alive.



However, it was not to be, with Vanasch forcing the brilliant Dutch attacker wide before his shot sailed over the cross-bar. While was heartbreak for the Netherlands, who had suffered defeat in a second successive World Cup final, the triumph for the Red Lions will be forever remembered as one of the greatest moments in the history of Belgian team sport.



Earlier in the day, the bronze medal was claimed by Australia, who blew England away with a sensational performance to emerge 8-1 winners.



Euro Hockey League media release