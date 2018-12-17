Ben Somerford







Hockey Australia today congratulates Australian Hockey umpire Adam Kearns who earned the Golden Whistle after presiding over his 100th international match in Sunday’s 2018 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup final.





Queenslander Kearns joins an illustrious list of 82 umpires to have reached the 100-match milestone.



Kearns is an FIH World Panel International Hockey Umpire who has officiated at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.



He was officiated at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and 2016 Rio Olympics where he was the gold medal match reserve umpire.



Achieving the Golden Whistle in the 2018 World Cup final, won in a shootout by Belgium over the Netherlands, is a significant achievement for Kearns, who was also the gold medal match umpire in the 2017 European Championships.



Kearns also umpired four other matches at the 2018 World Cup, including the India-Netherlands quarter-final and pool matches Belgium-Canada, Germany-Netherlands and England-New Zealand.



Hockey Australia media release