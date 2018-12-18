Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Go Hockey banner

Shaw Announces Green Army Squad For Chile Series

Published on Tuesday, 18 December 2018 10:00 | Hits: 21
View Comments



As 2018 draws to a close for the Green Army, Graham Shaw’s charges have swiftly shifted their focus to 2019. Their first series of international fixtures will come against Chile in Santiago on January 12th ,13th, 15th and 16th. Shaw has elected to bring an extended panel for the warm weather camp to face the ever-competitive world number 16 side.



Speaking about the series, Shaw said “While 2018 has been the most incredible, historic year for the Green Army we firmly have our sights set on 2019 and Olympic Qualification. We are keen to hit the ground running in the New Year and this long warm weather camp in Chile is the ideal start for us. Chile are an improving side that will prove valuable opponents for our entire squad, both senior members and newer additions to our panel."

  Name Club Position
1 Ayeisha McFerran University of Louisville GK
2 Emma Buckley Racing GK
3 Liz Murphy Loreto GK
4 Hannah Matthews Loreto Defender
5 Lena Tice UCD Defender
6 Serena Barr Beeston Defender/Midfield
7 Bethany Barr UCD Defender
8 Zoe Wilson Belfast Harlequins Midfield/Defender
9 Gillian Pinder Pembroke Midfield/Defender
10 Katie Mullan Club an der Alster Midfield/Forward
11 Ali Meeke Loreto Midfield/Defender
12 Roisin Upton Catholic Institute Midfield/Defender
13 Megan Frazer Manheim Midfield
14 Nicci Daly Loreto Midfield/Forward
15 Nikki Evans UHC Hamburg Forward
16 Anna O’Flanagan Pinoke Forward
17 Sarah Torrans Loreto Forward
18 Deirdre Duke Dusseldorf Forward
19 Sarah Hawkshaw Railway Union Forward
20 Amy Elliott Railway Union Midfield
21 Gemma Frazer Belfast Harlequins Defender
22 Ruth Maguire Pegasus Midfield
23 Emily Beatty Pembroke Forward
24 Yvonne O’Byrne Cork Harlequins Defender
25 Chloe Watkins Monkstown Midfield
26 Aisling Naughton Pembroke Forward

Irish Hockey Association media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.