Shaw Announces Green Army Squad For Chile Series
As 2018 draws to a close for the Green Army, Graham Shaw’s charges have swiftly shifted their focus to 2019. Their first series of international fixtures will come against Chile in Santiago on January 12th ,13th, 15th and 16th. Shaw has elected to bring an extended panel for the warm weather camp to face the ever-competitive world number 16 side.
Speaking about the series, Shaw said “While 2018 has been the most incredible, historic year for the Green Army we firmly have our sights set on 2019 and Olympic Qualification. We are keen to hit the ground running in the New Year and this long warm weather camp in Chile is the ideal start for us. Chile are an improving side that will prove valuable opponents for our entire squad, both senior members and newer additions to our panel."
|Name
|Club
|Position
|1
|Ayeisha McFerran
|University of Louisville
|GK
|2
|Emma Buckley
|Racing
|GK
|3
|Liz Murphy
|Loreto
|GK
|4
|Hannah Matthews
|Loreto
|Defender
|5
|Lena Tice
|UCD
|Defender
|6
|Serena Barr
|Beeston
|Defender/Midfield
|7
|Bethany Barr
|UCD
|Defender
|8
|Zoe Wilson
|Belfast Harlequins
|Midfield/Defender
|9
|Gillian Pinder
|Pembroke
|Midfield/Defender
|10
|Katie Mullan
|Club an der Alster
|Midfield/Forward
|11
|Ali Meeke
|Loreto
|Midfield/Defender
|12
|Roisin Upton
|Catholic Institute
|Midfield/Defender
|13
|Megan Frazer
|Manheim
|Midfield
|14
|Nicci Daly
|Loreto
|Midfield/Forward
|15
|Nikki Evans
|UHC Hamburg
|Forward
|16
|Anna O’Flanagan
|Pinoke
|Forward
|17
|Sarah Torrans
|Loreto
|Forward
|18
|Deirdre Duke
|Dusseldorf
|Forward
|19
|Sarah Hawkshaw
|Railway Union
|Forward
|20
|Amy Elliott
|Railway Union
|Midfield
|21
|Gemma Frazer
|Belfast Harlequins
|Defender
|22
|Ruth Maguire
|Pegasus
|Midfield
|23
|Emily Beatty
|Pembroke
|Forward
|24
|Yvonne O’Byrne
|Cork Harlequins
|Defender
|25
|Chloe Watkins
|Monkstown
|Midfield
|26
|Aisling Naughton
|Pembroke
|Forward
Irish Hockey Association media release