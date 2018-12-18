



As 2018 draws to a close for the Green Army, Graham Shaw’s charges have swiftly shifted their focus to 2019. Their first series of international fixtures will come against Chile in Santiago on January 12th ,13th, 15th and 16th. Shaw has elected to bring an extended panel for the warm weather camp to face the ever-competitive world number 16 side.





Speaking about the series, Shaw said “While 2018 has been the most incredible, historic year for the Green Army we firmly have our sights set on 2019 and Olympic Qualification. We are keen to hit the ground running in the New Year and this long warm weather camp in Chile is the ideal start for us. Chile are an improving side that will prove valuable opponents for our entire squad, both senior members and newer additions to our panel."

Name Club Position 1 Ayeisha McFerran University of Louisville GK 2 Emma Buckley Racing GK 3 Liz Murphy Loreto GK 4 Hannah Matthews Loreto Defender 5 Lena Tice UCD Defender 6 Serena Barr Beeston Defender/Midfield 7 Bethany Barr UCD Defender 8 Zoe Wilson Belfast Harlequins Midfield/Defender 9 Gillian Pinder Pembroke Midfield/Defender 10 Katie Mullan Club an der Alster Midfield/Forward 11 Ali Meeke Loreto Midfield/Defender 12 Roisin Upton Catholic Institute Midfield/Defender 13 Megan Frazer Manheim Midfield 14 Nicci Daly Loreto Midfield/Forward 15 Nikki Evans UHC Hamburg Forward 16 Anna O’Flanagan Pinoke Forward 17 Sarah Torrans Loreto Forward 18 Deirdre Duke Dusseldorf Forward 19 Sarah Hawkshaw Railway Union Forward 20 Amy Elliott Railway Union Midfield 21 Gemma Frazer Belfast Harlequins Defender 22 Ruth Maguire Pegasus Midfield 23 Emily Beatty Pembroke Forward 24 Yvonne O’Byrne Cork Harlequins Defender 25 Chloe Watkins Monkstown Midfield 26 Aisling Naughton Pembroke Forward

Irish Hockey Association media release