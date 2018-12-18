Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Sardar steps down as hockey team manager

Published on Tuesday, 18 December 2018 10:00 | Hits: 28
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan hockey team manager Hasan Sardar on Monday resigned from his post as the fallout from the green shirts’ dismal performance at the 2018 Hockey World Cup.



Sardar’s resignation comes days after head coach Tauqeer Dar and assistant Danish Kaleem had also stepped down, a private news channel reported.

Hasan Sardar urged the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to improve the fitness of its players, adding that the side is not playing according to the global standards.

Pakistan failed to register even a single win in the entire tournament, with their 1-1 draw against Malaysia being the highlight as they lost the other three games.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation has formed an investigation committee to look into the reasons for the defeat in the World Cup held in India.

The Nation

