All-Star World Cup cast list lined up for EHL KO16/FINAL4
©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics
The incredible World Cup in India featured over 60 players from clubs that will contest the upcoming Euro Hockey League in Eindhoven next Easter, showing the quality of hockey set to hit the turf at Oranje-Rood from April 17 to 22, 2019.
Chief among them will be several gold medalists from Belgium including KHC Dragons’ Florent van Aubel and Waterloo Ducks’ Vincent Vanasch, the men who played the key roles in the final shoot-out.
Indeed, the WatDucks have as many as eight World Cup stars potentially lining out against Surbiton in the KO16 with Gauthier Boccard, Simon Gougnard and John-John Dohmen in a squad alongside French heroes Victor Charlet, Nicolas Dumont and Pieter van Straaten.
Surbiton, though, have quality of their own with a quartet of the English side that reached the semi-finals included on Mark Pearn’s roster.
Host club Oranje-Rood has the second highest representation with Dutch silver medal heroes Bob de Voogd, Joep de Mol, Pirmin Blaak and Mink van der Weerden joined in their panel by Belgium’s Thomas Briels, Pakistani pair Muhammad Rizwan and Rashid Mehmood and Argentina striker Lucas Martinez.
There are 10 Dutch players from Bhubaneswar registered to play in the EHL, 12 from Germany and nine from the groundbreaking French team that reached the quarter-finals. Players from Spain, Ireland, Canada, South Africa, Argentina and New Zealand
It shows the quality of player on display as the battle to win the world’s best club hockey competition plays out in a spectacular week of action with the Alain Danet Trophy on the line.
** To see these superstars in action, you can buy your EHL KO16/FINAL4 tickets here: www.ehlhockey.tv/tickets
Players who featured in the World Cup who are registered to feature in the EHL KO16/FINAL4
Belgium
KHC Dragons - Florent van Aubel, Felix Denayer
Waterloo Ducks – Gauthier Boccard, Vincent Vanasch, Simon Gougnard, John-John Dohmen
HC Oranje-Rood – Thomas Briels
Netherlands
Kampong – Lars Balk, Robbert Kemperman, Sander de Win
Amsterdam – Billy Bakker, Valentin Verga, Mirco Pruijser
Oranje-Rood – Bob de Voogd, Joep de Mol, Pirmin Blaak, Mink van der Weerden
England
Surbiton – Harry Gibson, James Gall, Luke Taylor, Zach Wallace
Germany
Uhlenhorst Mulheim – Timm Herzbruch, Ferdinand Weinke, Benedikt Furk, Julius Meyer
Rot Weiss Koln – Mats Grambusch, Tom Grambsuch, Christopher Ruhr, Marco Miltkau, Johannes Grosse, Victor Aly
Mannheimer HC – Dan Nguyen
KHC Dragons – Tobias Walter
Argentina
Mannheimer HC – Gonzalo Peillat, Lucas Vila
Real Club de Polo – Matias Rey
HC Oranje-Rood – Lucas Martinez
France
Waterloo Ducks – Pieter van Straaten, Victor Charlet, Nicolas Dumont
Saint Germain – Francois Goyet, Blaise Rogeau, Tom Genestet
Royal Leopold – Gaspard Baumgarten, Aristide Coisne, Jean-Baptiste Forgues
New Zealand
Royal Leopold – Kane Russell
Canada
Ulhenhorst Mulheim – Sukhi Panesar, Keegan Pereira
Mannheimer: Gabriel Ho-Garcia
Pakistan
Oranje-Rood – Rashid Mehmood, Muhammad Rizwan
Spain
Club Egara – Quico Cortes, Vincenc Ruiz, Pau Quemada, Josep Romeu
Real Club de Polo – Xavi Lleonart, Mario Garin
Ireland
Three Rock Rovers – Daragh Walsh, Mitch Darling
SV Kampong – David Harte
KHC Dragons – Kirk Shimmins, Shane O’Donoghue
South Africa
KHC Dragons – Jethro Eustice
Euro Hockey League media release