

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



The incredible World Cup in India featured over 60 players from clubs that will contest the upcoming Euro Hockey League in Eindhoven next Easter, showing the quality of hockey set to hit the turf at Oranje-Rood from April 17 to 22, 2019.





Chief among them will be several gold medalists from Belgium including KHC Dragons’ Florent van Aubel and Waterloo Ducks’ Vincent Vanasch, the men who played the key roles in the final shoot-out.



Indeed, the WatDucks have as many as eight World Cup stars potentially lining out against Surbiton in the KO16 with Gauthier Boccard, Simon Gougnard and John-John Dohmen in a squad alongside French heroes Victor Charlet, Nicolas Dumont and Pieter van Straaten.



Surbiton, though, have quality of their own with a quartet of the English side that reached the semi-finals included on Mark Pearn’s roster.



Host club Oranje-Rood has the second highest representation with Dutch silver medal heroes Bob de Voogd, Joep de Mol, Pirmin Blaak and Mink van der Weerden joined in their panel by Belgium’s Thomas Briels, Pakistani pair Muhammad Rizwan and Rashid Mehmood and Argentina striker Lucas Martinez.



There are 10 Dutch players from Bhubaneswar registered to play in the EHL, 12 from Germany and nine from the groundbreaking French team that reached the quarter-finals. Players from Spain, Ireland, Canada, South Africa, Argentina and New Zealand



It shows the quality of player on display as the battle to win the world’s best club hockey competition plays out in a spectacular week of action with the Alain Danet Trophy on the line.



** To see these superstars in action, you can buy your EHL KO16/FINAL4 tickets here: www.ehlhockey.tv/tickets



Players who featured in the World Cup who are registered to feature in the EHL KO16/FINAL4



Belgium

KHC Dragons - Florent van Aubel, Felix Denayer

Waterloo Ducks – Gauthier Boccard, Vincent Vanasch, Simon Gougnard, John-John Dohmen

HC Oranje-Rood – Thomas Briels



Netherlands

Kampong – Lars Balk, Robbert Kemperman, Sander de Win

Amsterdam – Billy Bakker, Valentin Verga, Mirco Pruijser

Oranje-Rood – Bob de Voogd, Joep de Mol, Pirmin Blaak, Mink van der Weerden



England

Surbiton – Harry Gibson, James Gall, Luke Taylor, Zach Wallace



Germany

Uhlenhorst Mulheim – Timm Herzbruch, Ferdinand Weinke, Benedikt Furk, Julius Meyer

Rot Weiss Koln – Mats Grambusch, Tom Grambsuch, Christopher Ruhr, Marco Miltkau, Johannes Grosse, Victor Aly

Mannheimer HC – Dan Nguyen

KHC Dragons – Tobias Walter



Argentina

Mannheimer HC – Gonzalo Peillat, Lucas Vila

Real Club de Polo – Matias Rey

HC Oranje-Rood – Lucas Martinez



France

Waterloo Ducks – Pieter van Straaten, Victor Charlet, Nicolas Dumont

Saint Germain – Francois Goyet, Blaise Rogeau, Tom Genestet

Royal Leopold – Gaspard Baumgarten, Aristide Coisne, Jean-Baptiste Forgues



New Zealand

Royal Leopold – Kane Russell



Canada

Ulhenhorst Mulheim – Sukhi Panesar, Keegan Pereira

Mannheimer: Gabriel Ho-Garcia



Pakistan

Oranje-Rood – Rashid Mehmood, Muhammad Rizwan



Spain

Club Egara – Quico Cortes, Vincenc Ruiz, Pau Quemada, Josep Romeu

Real Club de Polo – Xavi Lleonart, Mario Garin



Ireland

Three Rock Rovers – Daragh Walsh, Mitch Darling

SV Kampong – David Harte

KHC Dragons – Kirk Shimmins, Shane O’Donoghue



South Africa

KHC Dragons – Jethro Eustice



Euro Hockey League media release