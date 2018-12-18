



Shane McLeod a former Vantage Black Stick who played 14 matches for his country has been crowned a World Champion as the Coach of the Belgium Red Lions who last night defeated the Netherlands in the Odisha Men's Hockey World Cup Final.





The match was close the whole way through the match as both teams had a number of opportunities but couldn’t score the decisive goal to break the deadlock. At the conclusion of the game the result was 0-0. This saw the match go to a penalty shootout where the Belgium team came away victorious 3-2 after goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch pulled off some amazing saves to secure the first ever World Cup Championship for the Belgium team.



Shane McLeod started coaching the Vantage Black Sticks in 2007 and took the team to the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games. Since moving over to Belgium he has had unprecedented success which has seen the Belgium Red Lions win the World League Semi Final in 2017 as well as securing the Silver Medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016.



McLeod will bring his Belgium side to town on February 1st when the Vantage Black Sticks take on the Men and Women from Belgium. These matches feature some amazing talent as 2017 FIH World Player of the Year, Arthur Van Doren will be taking the field to try build on the Belgiums success over the past few years.



Hockey New Zealand Media release