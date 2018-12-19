



SEATTLE - This past weekend, USA Field Hockey Member Club, the Seattle Women's Field Hockey Club (SWFHC), celebrated a historic milestone - 65 years as a club. In the fall of 1953, alumni from the University of Washington formed the club. In those early days, the SWFHC were fortunate to have other teams in the states of Washington and Oregon to play, but for the past 30 years, they have been the only women's field hockey club in the Pacific Northwest.





Week after week regardless of the weather, SWFHC has had a core group of dedicated players show up to play the sport that they have loved so much over the years. In 1958, SWFHC held their first tournament in Seattle, consisting of teams from Eugene, Portland and Vancouver BC. Since then they have hosted and attended many tournaments throughout the United States and abroad. Every May, SWFHC participates in the Vancouver International Tournament (VIT), where they send women's, social and masters teams. Over the past 15 years, the SWFHC teams have won the social and masters divisions, and even the "Judy Broom, Spirit of the Game" award. This club has also attended several National Hockey Festivals over the years. In 2005, they took a team abroad where they toured Germany, Scotland and The Netherlands. They have also participated in several 'Golden Oldies' Tournaments, including ones held in Argentina, Canada and Fiji.



With a mix of ages (19-65) and abilities (beginner - international), the SWFHC has some impressive individual accolades for some of its members. Carol West was a member of the 1973 U.S. Women's National Team, while Ishbel Dickens was selected for the U.S. O-55 Women's Masters Team that played in the Masters World Cup in Spain this past summer and coach Markus Krueger played for the U.S. O-50 Men's Masters Team.







On Saturday, SWFHC celebrated their 65th anniversary with a holiday attire themed practice followed by a potluck. New members and some from the 1960s were in attendance, celebrated and shared stories of being part of this field hockey family.



Seattle Women's Field Hockey Club encourages anyone interested in field hockey who lives in the Pacific Northwest to get in touch. For more information, please contact Ishbel Dickens at: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or check them out on Facebook.



USFHA media release