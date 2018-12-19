Ben Somerford



Hockey Australia (HA) today announces the 2019 Men’s and Women’s National Development Squads.





The National Development Squads are decentralised athletes, who sit under the centralised National Senior Squads based at the HA High Performance unit in Perth. The 27-member National Senior Men’s Squad was announced in late November, while the 27-member National Senior Women’s Squad was released in early December.



Both National Development Squads have included 12 players, with numerous members from last year’s Squads debuting in 2018 and graduating into the National Senior Squads, including Jacob Anderson, Jack Welch, Hayley Padget, Penny Squibb and Sophie Taylor.



It is intended that athletes will be added to the 12-member National Development Squads during 2019 around national camps and other opportunities.



HA High Performance Director Toni Cumpston said: “The overarching principles for selection was identifying athletes capable of progressing to the National Senior Squads through the training and competition opportunities the National Development Program provides in addition to development in their home daily training environment.



“In 2018 we had several athletes debut at the senior international level out of the National Development Squads and go on to earn National Senior Squad opportunities for 2019. This is a great reflection on the work being done in our under pinning programs by our NTC coaches in our states and territories and ensures we continue to develop depth in our athlete cohort.



“The 2019 National Development Squad Program will provide development opportunities through the provision of visiting athlete agreement opportunities to the centralised High Performance Program in Perth and potential international competition opportunities.”



Queensland goalkeeper Matthew Finn and Victorian defender Jayshaan Randhawa are notable inclusions in the Men’s National Development Squad following good 2018 Australian Hockey League (AHL) performances.



Among those to drop out from the 2018 Men’s National Development Squad are Matthew Butturini, Ben Craig, Casey Hammond and Tristan White.



Butturini, 31, has elected to retire after battling back from a long-term knee injury having earned the last of his 89 international caps in 2013. Tristan White has advised he will step away from Hockey indefinitely after starting a family in mid-2018.



NSW trio Kate Jenner, Jessica Watterson and Abigail Wilson are added to the Women’s National Development Squad after their 2018 AHL success along with Lithgow goalkeeper Rene Hunter who represented ACT in the AHL. Jenner, 28, has previously earned 116 caps for Australia.



WA’s Candyce Peacock, SA’s Michaela Spano and ACT’S Tina Taseska are also added along with Queensland’s Ashlea Fey who has moved from the National Senior Squad.



Among those to drop out of the 2018 Women’s National Development Squad are Laura Barden, Roos Broek, Anna Flanagan, Laura Gray, Kate Hanna, Meg Pearce and Tegan Richards.



Flanagan, who has 171 caps and 34 goals for Australia and last represented the Hockeyroos in 2016, is a notable exclusion.



2019 Women’s National Development Squad

Naomi Evans (ACT)

Ashlea Fey (QLD)

Rene Hunter (NSW) *Plays for ACT

Kate Jenner (NSW)

Mikaela Patterson (NSW)

Candyce Peacock (WA)

Aleisha Power (WA)

Karri Somerville (WA)

Michaela Spano (SA)

Tina Taseska (ACT)

Jessica Watterson (NSW)

Abigail Wilson (NSW)



2019 Men’s National Development Squad

Kieron Arthur (TAS)

Kiran Arunasalam (VIC)

Scott Boyde (QLD)

James Day (ACT)

Matthew Finn (QLD)

Frazer Gerrard (WA)

Max Hendry (VIC)

Kurt Lovett (NSW)

Hugh Pembroke (QLD)

Jayshaan Randhawa (VIC)

Joel Rintala (QLD)

Ash Thomas (NSW)



Hockey Australia media release