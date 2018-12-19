Harendra Singh and Chris Ciriello roles come under the scanner.



S Kannan





Harendra Singh blamed the quality of umpiring after India's loss to the Netherlands in the Hockey World Cup quarters. (Hockey India Photo)



Hockey India will soon be holding a meeting of its think-tank, selectors included, to ponder over the future of national coach Harendra Singh and analytical expert Chris Ciriello.





A day after the FIH World Cup concluded in Bhubaneshwar, the focus shifts back to the Indian team and what needs to be done so that they can perform well in the new year. Having missed direct Olympic qualification by not winning gold medal at the Asian Games, Hockey India is concerned how to look ahead at Olympic qualification.



It would be tempting to say that Hockey India is known best for its hire-and-fire policy. However, the reality is the team did nothing brilliant at the World Cup. There are plenty of deficiencies, inability to show a fresh approach under pressure and not winning big matches.



A big deal has been made about the 1-2 margin in the loss to Holland but Hockey India feels the score really does not matter. To make matters worse, coach Harendra blamed the umpiring and then got pulled up for it at a meeting in Bhubaneshwar on Sunday.



Akashdeep Singh has already been censured for his comments and faces a two-match suspension whenever India play their next set of matches. It is learnt Harendra was very submissive at a hearing on Sunday which was held to clear the air on comments he made against the quality of umpiring.



Hockey India will also be taking a close look at Chris Ciriello, the penalty corner expert who was also assigned the job of an analytical expert after each match.



"We need to know if Chris can really contribute to the Indian team as he has been behaving in a far too friendly manner with the players," said an official.



The job of the analytical expert is an important one. Given the amount of technical inputs a coach or support staff gives nowadays, Hockey India wants to be sure Ciriello is the best man.



"What had to happen in 2018 is now past, we have to look at Olympic qualification with an open mind," added the Hockey India official.



For over one year, the Indian men's team was handed over to an Indian coach. With results not coming, there is a feeling it's time for a foreign coach to be given the job back. Hockey India sought to dispel the myth that foreign coaches are not available. They feel the kind of money which India pays will attract a good coach.



It is well-known support which the Odisha government gave for hosting the World Cup was huge. It also came in for praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. Mail Today has learnt the Odisha government is ready to back the hockey team even further and pay for hiring a foreign coach if the need arises.



To be sure, there are two schools of thought at home. One group (former Olympians) favours the continuance of Harendra and there is another group (again former Olympians) which feels hiring a foreign coach is imperative.



"One thing is sure, should a foreign coach be hired in the next two months, it will be tough for Harendra to be part of the new system," said a source.



High-performance director David John did not go to Bhubaneshwar this time as he apparently wanted to stay away.



"The idea was to give Harendra the freedom he wanted. Now we will see what decisions need to be taken," added the official.



India Today