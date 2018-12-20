By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) are hoping to retain the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) overall title following the hiring of two foreign players.





Two foreign players, goalkeeper David Harte of Ireland and Australian striker Kieren Govers, who played for UniKL this year, would continue playing for the 2019 season which begins on Jan 3.



The lanky Harte was the captain of the Ireland team for the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India.



UniKL are also interested in hiring Australian skipper Mark Knowles who retired after the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast in April, and two Holland players who played in the recent World Cup – Valentin Verga and Robert Kemperman.



The Dutch players are likely to be unavailable as they will be involved in the Pro League, which also begins in January.



National midfielder Mohd Marhan Mohd Jalil will captain the UniKL team.



It is learnt that UniKL are also interested in signing two national players – defenders Mohd Sukri Abdul Mutalib and Muhd Razie Abdul Rahim.



Sukri was the captain of the national side in the recent World Cup.



Sukri and Razie played for the KL Hockey Club (KLHC) in the last few years but the City side will not feature in the MHL next year.



Another former KLHC forward Harvinder Singh has confirmed to play for UniKL next season.



Najmi Farizal Jazlan, who quit as the national defender after the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast in April, will remain with UniKL.



UniKL have dropped national midfielder Joel van Huizen, who played in the World Cup, from their squad.



Defender Baljit Singh Charun said that Harte and Govers are confirmed to play for UniKL as they have signed the forms.



“We are still waiting for other foreign players to sign up soon while Sukri and Razie are expected to do so in the next two days.



“We want to sign as many foreign players as our aim is to retain the overall title next season,” said the former international Baljit.



UniKL will feature in the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup and will open their campaign against Tunku Ismail Sports School (SSTMI)-Thunderbolt on Jan 3.



The Star of Malaysia