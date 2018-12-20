By Elizabeth Mburugu





Nine-time women's Africa Cup of Club Championships winners Telkom will be out to exert revenge on Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in their last round robin match at Abuja National Stadium, Nigeria.





Telkom have had a good run winning all their matches and are currently at the summit of the standings with 12 points four more than defending champions GRA who lie second. It will be payback time as Kenyans seek to avenge their painful 1-0 final loss to the Ghanaians that saw them relinquish their title early this year in Accra, Ghana.



Telkom coach Jos Openda said they will need to remain focused as they take on their bitter rivals and defending champions GRA.



"One game at a time is our strategy and we need to remain focused so as to get our desired outcome. Going into this game we are more composed because pressure is on our opponents who are the defending champions. For us it is a preliminary match that we look forward to winning but for them they have to prove that they indeed deserve the continental crown," Openda said.



He added that playing under new rules has been a challenge but they are working hard to adapt to the new regulations. "We are playing under new rules which has proved challenging because back home we used the old rules and this has slowed us down. However, all is not lost because the players have been quick to learn and I believe that they will make a good account if themselves."



Yesterday, Telkom edged out home girls Kada Queens 1-0 to maintain their 100 percent win record and also qualify for Saturday's final.



Audrey Omaido's 47th minute penalty corner conversion was enough to give Telkom a fourth victory. Telkom had launched their campaign with a 2-1 win over Ghana Police before thrashing compatriots United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) 4-0 in their second tie.



Kenyan girls showed no regards for their hosts thumping Delta Queens 4-1 before edging out Kada Queens 1-0. USIU-A who made their international debut have struggled remain a float and have been locked out of the top two. The top two sides will clash in the final.



