By BRIAN OTWAL IN ABUJA, NIGERIA





Telkom's Flavian Mutiva (left) vies for ball with USIU-A Spartans' Beatrice Mbugua during their Africa Cup for Club Championship match at the Abuja National Stadium on December 16, 2018. PHOTO | BRIAN OTWAL | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Telkom Kenya on Wednesday sealed their place in the final of the 2018 Africa Cup for Club Hockey Championship after a 1-0 win over hosts Kada Queens here at the Abuja National Stadium.





International Audrey Omaido's strike in the 47th minute was enough for the nine-time champions to see off the home side and seal their place in Saturday's final with one match to spare.



With the win, the Kenyan queens cannot be caught at the top of the women's standings after securing four wins which brings their points tally to 12.



They will play either champions Ghana Revenue Authority or Ghana Police, who sit second and third respectively in the standings, in Saturday's final.



Telkom face GRA in their final round robin clash on Thursday ahead of Saturday's final.



Telkom coach Jos Openda lauded his charges for making it to the final, but blasted their opponents for playing to deep.



"We are on course to reclaim the title and I thank the team for coming this far. We are ready for any team and tomorrow's (Thursday) game against GRA will be mere formality and a crucial one for them," Openda said.



"Kada Queens played a very strange game, they were happy to sit back event when they had the ball and this was very strange."



Telkom captain Tracy Karanja admits they will not relax against GRA as they look to avenge their 1-0 loss during last edition's final.



Daily Nation