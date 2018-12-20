

Black Sticks coach Mark Hager. Photo: PHOTOSPORT



The findings of an independent review into the environment within the national women's hockey side won't be released until the New Year.





The review by employment lawyer Maria Dew was launched after allegations of a negative environment in the Black Sticks squad under coach Mark Hager.



The allegations came in the wake of Hager accidentally sending an email to the entire team naming and shaming individual players for their performance and fitness.



Public revelations of the email led some players to raise concerns with the New Zealand Hockey Players Association, who passed that feedback onto the national body, although several former players have publicly expressed their support for the former Australian international.



The review was due to be completed by the end of November but in a statement Hockey New Zealand said the process has taken longer than expected.



"We are wanting to make sure that we are as thorough as possible with such an important review," said the statement.



Radio NZ