Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Black Sticks review delayed

Published on Thursday, 20 December 2018 10:00 | Hits: 40
View Comments


Black Sticks coach Mark Hager. Photo: PHOTOSPORT

The findings of an independent review into the environment within the national women's hockey side won't be released until the New Year.



The review by employment lawyer Maria Dew was launched after allegations of a negative environment in the Black Sticks squad under coach Mark Hager.

The allegations came in the wake of Hager accidentally sending an email to the entire team naming and shaming individual players for their performance and fitness.

Public revelations of the email led some players to raise concerns with the New Zealand Hockey Players Association, who passed that feedback onto the national body, although several former players have publicly expressed their support for the former Australian international.

The review was due to be completed by the end of November but in a statement Hockey New Zealand said the process has taken longer than expected.

"We are wanting to make sure that we are as thorough as possible with such an important review," said the statement.

Radio NZ

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.